Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New SNP leader John Swinney is to become Scotland’s next first minister after winning a vote at Holyrood. Mr Swinney won the backing of 64 MSPs, with his nearest rival Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross picking up 31.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar secured 22 votes with the head of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Alex Cole-Hamilton, winning four. The seven Scottish Green MSPs abstained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney has been voted in at Holyrood as Scotland’s next first minister replacing Humza Yousaf

It comes just eight days after predecessor Humza Yousaf announced he was stepping down, after his decision to terminate the powersharing agreement that the SNP had with the Scottish Greens at Holyrood left him facing a vote of no confidence in his leadership.