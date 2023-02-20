The Finance Secretary announced her candidacy to run for leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland after Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation

SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes has said that she would have voted against same-sex marriage legislation had she been a member of parliament at the time.

The finance secretary, who has been touted as a frontrunner in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader, made the admission to The Scotsman. It comes hours after she officially announced her candidacy.

Forbes also commented recently on her views of the controversial gender reform debate in Scotland. She was one of the only SNP MSPs to abstain from voting on the legislation in Holyrood as she was on maternity leave at the time of the vote, but told reporters that she would not vote for the bill in its current form.

She is a member of the Free Church of Scotland. However, Forbes has said that there has been “iliberal discourse” in the discussion of the impact her faith has on her politics.

Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan have also announced their candidacy for the position of party leader and First Minister. A leader is set to be chosen by 27 March after Nicola Sturgeon made the decision to step down from the role.

What did Kate Forbes say about same-sex marriage?

In an interview with The Scotsman, Forbes said she would not have supported the 2014 bill to legalise same-sex marriage in Scotland as a “matter of conscience”. She was first elected to parliament in 2016.

Forbes likened her position to that of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. She said: “I think for me, Angela Merkel is the example I would follow, I would have voted, as a matter of conscience, along the lines of mainstream teaching in most major religions that marriage is between a man and a woman.

“But I would have respected and defended the democratic choice that was made. It is a legal right now and I am a servant of democracy, I am not a dictator.”

Forbes has defended her faith, its impact on her politics and criticisms that it could influence her policies if she were to become Forst Minister. She said: “It is quite an illiberal discourse. Because if we get into the territory of suggesting that anyone who holds public office is to be barred to people of faith, then it sends a very bad signal to the countless people of faith and no faith in Scotland today.”

What did Kate Forbes say about abortion?

Forbes has said that she is committed to ensuring women are safe from harrassment in and around clinics when attending abortion appointments. Yousaf and Ragen have committed to enforcing 150-meter buffer zones around clinics in which protests will not be able to take place.

She said: “I would say that I certainly don’t think that women going for an abortion should be subjected to fear and harassment. And so, I’d be willing to work with Gillian Mackay who is introducing the Bill.”

What did Kate Forbes say about gender reform?

Forbes was on maternity leave at the time of the final vote on the gender reform bill in December 2022. However, she has said that she would not have voted for the legistion in its current form.

Forbes explained: “My concerns about self-ID have been well documented and I would have continued to have those concerns about self-ID. It’s very difficult to talk hypothetically when it comes to a Bill but I think I would have struggled to support that self-ID element of the Gender Recognition Act.”