Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan have announced bids to become the next SNP leader

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former minister Ash Regan have announced they will stand to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader.

Sturgeon shocked Holyrood on Wednesday (15 February) when she told a hastily arranged press conference she was to quit. The SNP leader insisted recent political challenges, such as the UK Government’s decision to halt its gender recognition reforms, had not influenced the decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The longest-serving – and first female – First Minister told a hastily arranged press conference she will remain in office while the SNP selects her successor. “In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country,” she said.

Sturgeon, who guided the nation through the coronavirus pandemic and led the SNP to repeated election victories at UK, Scottish and local level, acknowledged the “physical and mental impact” of the role. She said: “Since my very first moments in the job I have believed a part of serving well would be to know almost instinctively when the time is right to make way for someone else.”

But who is standing to replace Nicola Sturgeon? Here is all you need to know:

Who are the candidates to become SNP leader?

Two names have officially thrown their hats in the ring to replace Sturgeon. Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan announced bids on Sunday (19 February).

They are the only candidates to officially announce bids so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Humza Yousaf?

Humza Yousaf

He is the current Scottish Health Secretary. He announced the move to the Sunday Mail, saying he had been through a “rollercoaster of emotions” since Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation

The Glasgow Pollok MSP had been mulling over the possibility of succeeding Sturgeon after her shock announcement this week.Yousaf, who entered Holyrood in 2011 and has been a perennial frontbencher in every SNP administration since, has long been viewed as a potential successor to Sturgeon in Bute House.

But recent years have seen him mired in the controversy surrounding the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill – which faced criticisms over its impact on freedom of expression – and his stewardship of the NHS, which faced the hardest winter in its history in recent months.

Yousaf becomes the first candidate to declare officially.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “You’ve got to put yourself forward if you think you’re the best person for the job. And I do. This is the top job in the country, and it needs somebody who has experience.”

Who is Ash Regan?

Edinburgh Eastern MSP Ash Regan, 48, resigned from the Scottish Government last year over gender reform and could now become the candidate of the feminists opposed to transgender self-identification. She became involved in politics in the run-up to the 2014 independence referendum and worked for Common Weal Scotland before being elected to Holyrood in 2016. She was made Community Safety Minister in 2018 and reappointed to the post after the 2021 election. But she resigned in October 2022 in protest at the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, saying she could not vote for a Bill where she "could not be 100 per cent certain that women and girls would not be in danger". If she stands, Ms Regan's candidacy will ensure this controversial issue is part of the debate during the contest. as Community Safety Minister

Former minister and SNP rebel Ash Regan has announced she will stand to succeed Sturgeon.

Announcing plans in the Sunday Mail, Regan said: “We need to bring back unity, draw a line under certain things and move past them. I believe I am the person to do that. The electorate expect the Scottish Government to focus on things that are important to them.

“That means the NHS which is still struggling to get back on its feet after the pandemic. People expect a First Minister to concentrate on boosting the economy, creating jobs and helping them deal with the cost-of-living crisis.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former community safety minister quit her post in protest against the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill and has since become an outspoken critic of the legislation. The Edinburgh Eastern MSP becomes the second to announce she will stand to succeed the First Minister, with other high profile figures mulling a tilt at the leadership.

In the Sunday Mail, Regan said: “We need to bring back unity, draw a line under certain things and move past them. I believe I am the person to do that. The electorate expect the Scottish Government to focus on things that are important to them.

“That means the NHS which is still struggling to get back on its feet after the pandemic. People expect a First Minister to concentrate on boosting the economy, creating jobs and helping them deal with the cost-of-living crisis.”

Regan, in previous days, has also called for the party to allow MPs to run in Holyrood elections without having to give up their seat in veiled support for fellow SNP critic Joanna Cherry, who was blocked from a move to the Scottish Parliament by SNP rules.

Who else is expected to run?

Angus Robertson is widely tipped to announce a bid to replace Sturgeon. Other potential candidates yet to announce include Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and Mairi McAllan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Actor Brian Cox had previously announced his support for Angus Robertson, saying he would “make a great leader”.

He said on BBC’s Newscast: “I have a lot of respect for Angus Robertson. He’s the Culture Secretary at the moment, but has a scope which is quite interesting. He’s a very strong European and has lots of connections because his mother was German. So there’s a very strong European connection for Angus. But he also has a total grasp of the situation, so I think he would make a strong leader.”

Who has ruled themselves out?

Deputy First Minister John Swinney will not run to replace Sturgeon. Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader, has also ruled himself out.

What are the deadlines for candidates?

Advertisement

Advertisement