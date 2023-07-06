The reports findings could result in another challenging by-election for the Conservatives

Former Government whip Chris Pincher is facing a potentially by-election triggering eight-week suspension from the Commons after the standards watchdog upheld “profoundly damaging” groping allegations.

The Standards Committee said his conduct was “completely inappropriate” and “represented an abuse of power”, in its report published today (6 July). Labour has called for Pincher to resign and criticised the Conservatives for ‘protecting’ him.

‘An abuse of power’

Pincher was found to have groped two people at London’s exclusive Carlton Club - a members club which is closely associated with the Conservative Party - while he was the government’s deputy chief whip last summer.

The committee found his actions were “unwanted, inappropriate and upsetting”, in what amounted to an “egregious case of sexual misconduct”.

One witness told the investigation that “the incident has significantly impacted me”, adding: “I have become increasingly anxious as a result of the incident.”

The committee said: “Mr Pincher’s conduct was completely inappropriate, profoundly damaging to the individuals concerned, and represented an abuse of power.”

It concluded that he broke the MPs’ code of conduct by behaving in a way that would cause “significant damage to the reputation and integrity” of the Commons.

The Standards Committee said that an “especially grave” aspect of Chris Pincher’s conduct related to an “abuse of power”.

Setting out how he broke the MPs’ code of conduct, the report said: “Sexual misconduct of this nature, by a serving senior Member of the House in such a situation, also involves an abuse of power.

“Mr Pincher was the Government Deputy Chief Whip at the time and therefore in a position of significant power and authority.”

One witness said he was “fearful” about whether the incident would affect his “job and future career plans”, while another noted Pincher was “well connected”, according to the report.

“Whether Mr Pincher intended to abuse that position of power is immaterial. Objectively, he did,” the watchdog said.

Labour calls for Pincher to resign

Pincher could appeal against the decision, which must be ratified by a vote in the House of Commons before the suspension can take effect. As MPs would be highly unlikely to vote against the suspension, Pincher may opt to resign immediately.

If an MPs is suspended from Parliament for more than 10 days it triggers a recall petition, meaning that if 10% of registered voters in the constituency sign a motion then a by-election will then take place.

The Conservatives are already facing three by-elections this month, following the resignations of Boris Johnson, Nigel Adams and David Warburton, with a fourth likely when Nadine Dorries officially resigns, having already announced her intention to do so.

Angela Rayner MP, Labour’s Deputy Leader and Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, described Pincher’s actions as “shocking” and said the Tamworth MP should resign as an MP.

She said: "Chris Pincher’s actions are shocking. But what’s even worse, is the way the Conservative party protected him - even promoting him despite a previous investigation into his conduct. The British people deserve so much better than 13 years of Tory chaos and sleaze.

"Rishi Sunak has been too weak to act against Chris Pincher because he’s too weak to lead a Conservative Party which is too divided to govern the country. And it is working people who are paying the price with a cost of living crisis.