Labour Shadow Cabinet reshuffle: who is in Keir Starmer's frontbench? New jobs for Angela Rayner & Lisa Nandy
The Labour leader has carried out a Cabinet reshuffle to prepare for the general election
Sir Keir Starmer’s has conducted a wide-ranging reshuffle of his Shadow Cabinet, including moving Angela Rayner to Shadow Levelling Up Secretary.
The Labour leader carried out the moves as he prepares for the general election, which is likely to take place next year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rayner, in a widely predicted move, has been shifted to focus on a brief that includes local government, housing and the so-called levelling-up agenda.
The Labour deputy leader has formally been appointed Shadow Deputy Prime Minister, having faced Oliver Dowden at the despatch box during Deputy Prime Minister’s Questions when Rishi Sunak is away. She had previously been shadowing the Cabinet Office.
A Labour source said: “Keir is delighted that Angela has accepted this important role; in addition she will continue to be the strategic lead on Labour’s new deal for working people.”
Lisa Nandy, one of Sir Keir’s leadership rivals in 2020, was previously shadowing Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove. The Former Shadow Foreign Secretary was demoted to shadow cabinet minister for international development during the reshuffle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Steve Reed was moved from Shadow Justice Secretary to the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs, while Darren Jones was made Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury.
Starmer's decision to create a new-look team comes as he uses Parliament’s return from the summer recess to further set out his vision for government. In an interview with the Daily Mirror, the Opposition leader promised not to raise income tax if he wins the next general election.
Starmer has backed away from tax rises since pledging to increase income tax for the top 5% of earners during his leadership bid three years ago, instead emphasising his aim to secure the highest economic growth in the G7.
The pre-election shake-up comes on the same day that former top civil servant and partygate investigator Sue Gray starts her new role as the Labour leader’s chief of staff, according to the BBC.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The anti-sleaze watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, had recommended a six-month delay to her starting the job with Starmer – advice Labour accepted.
Who got new jobs in Keir Starmer's Shadow Cabinet?
- Deputy leader Angela Rayner — Shadow Deputy Prime Minister and Shadow Levelling-Up Secretary
- Pat McFadden — Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and national campaign co-ordinator
- Nick Thomas-Symonds — Shadow Minister without Portfolio in the Cabinet Office
- Jonathan Ashworth — Shadow Paymaster General in the Cabinet Office
- Shabana Mahmood — Shadow Justice Secretary
- Liz Kendall — Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary
- Thangam Debbonaire — Shadow Culture, Media and Sport secretary
- Steve Reed — Shadow Environment Secretary
- Peter Kyle — Shadow Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary
- Hilary Benn — Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary
- Lisa Nandy — Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development
- Darren Jones — Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury
- Ellie Reeves — deputy national campaign co-ordinator
- Lucy Powell — Shadow Leader of the House of Commons
Who kept their jobs in the Shadow Cabinet?
- Rachel Reeves — Shadow Chancellor
- David Lammy — Shadow Foreign Secretary
- John Healey — Shadow Defence Secretary
- Bridget Phillipson — Shadow Education Secretary
- Yvette Cooper — Shadow Home Secretary
- Wes Streeting — Shadow Health Secretary
- Ed Miliband — Shadow Energy Security
- Jonathan Reynolds — Shadow Business and Trade secretary
- Louise Haigh — Shadow Transport Secretary
- Anneliese Dodds — Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities and chair of the Labour Party
- Ian Murray — Shadow Scotland Secretary
- Jo Stevens — Shadow Wales Secretary
- Emily Thornberry — Shadow Attorney General
- Alan Campbell — Opposition Chief Whip in the Commons
- Baroness Smith of Basildon — Shadow Leader of the House of Lords
- Baron Kennedy of Southwark — Opposition Chief Whip in the Lords