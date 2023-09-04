The Labour leader has carried out a Cabinet reshuffle to prepare for the general election

Sir Keir Starmer’s has conducted a wide-ranging reshuffle of his Shadow Cabinet, including moving Angela Rayner to Shadow Levelling Up Secretary.

The Labour leader carried out the moves as he prepares for the general election, which is likely to take place next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rayner, in a widely predicted move, has been shifted to focus on a brief that includes local government, housing and the so-called levelling-up agenda.

The Labour deputy leader has formally been appointed Shadow Deputy Prime Minister, having faced Oliver Dowden at the despatch box during Deputy Prime Minister’s Questions when Rishi Sunak is away. She had previously been shadowing the Cabinet Office.

A Labour source said: “Keir is delighted that Angela has accepted this important role; in addition she will continue to be the strategic lead on Labour’s new deal for working people.”

Keir Starmer, centre, has reshuffled his Labour Shadow Cabinet with, left to right, Angela Rayner, Lisa Nandy, Steve Reed and Shabana Mahmood. Credit: Getty/Adobe/Mark Hall

Lisa Nandy, one of Sir Keir’s leadership rivals in 2020, was previously shadowing Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove. The Former Shadow Foreign Secretary was demoted to shadow cabinet minister for international development during the reshuffle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve Reed was moved from Shadow Justice Secretary to the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs, while Darren Jones was made Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Starmer's decision to create a new-look team comes as he uses Parliament’s return from the summer recess to further set out his vision for government. In an interview with the Daily Mirror, the Opposition leader promised not to raise income tax if he wins the next general election.

Starmer has backed away from tax rises since pledging to increase income tax for the top 5% of earners during his leadership bid three years ago, instead emphasising his aim to secure the highest economic growth in the G7.

The pre-election shake-up comes on the same day that former top civil servant and partygate investigator Sue Gray starts her new role as the Labour leader’s chief of staff, according to the BBC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The anti-sleaze watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, had recommended a six-month delay to her starting the job with Starmer – advice Labour accepted.

Who got new jobs in Keir Starmer's Shadow Cabinet?

Deputy leader Angela Rayner — Shadow Deputy Prime Minister and Shadow Levelling-Up Secretary

Pat McFadden — Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and national campaign co-ordinator

Nick Thomas-Symonds — Shadow Minister without Portfolio in the Cabinet Office

Jonathan Ashworth — Shadow Paymaster General in the Cabinet Office

Shabana Mahmood — Shadow Justice Secretary

Liz Kendall — Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary

Thangam Debbonaire — Shadow Culture, Media and Sport secretary

Steve Reed — Shadow Environment Secretary

Peter Kyle — Shadow Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary

Hilary Benn — Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary

Lisa Nandy — Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development

Darren Jones — Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Ellie Reeves — deputy national campaign co-ordinator

Lucy Powell — Shadow Leader of the House of Commons

Who kept their jobs in the Shadow Cabinet?