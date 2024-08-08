Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Labour MP has issued an apology over a series of tweets she made more than 10 years ago after the posts resurfaced on social media.

Lauren Edwards, recently elected MP for Rochester and Strood said she “deeply regrets” the posts and that she had made a “significant error of judgement”. The Australian-born politician made remarks about Estonians, a halal restaurant and Parliamentary cleaners in the now-deleted posts dated between 2009-2011. In one post, Ms Edwards wrote: “I want these f****** Estonian retards out of my flat now!”

Another post, which appeared to be responding to an account called Baroness Wrenthorpe, said: “Baroness Wrenthorpe text me from Walthamstow to say he’s seen a halal Pakistani Chinese Grill place. Hope he’s not suggesting we go there.”

Elsewhere, Ms Edwards also tweeted: “Are the cleaners on recess too? My desk has so many coffee rings it looks like Saturn.” The screenshots of the posts, which have now gone viral, prompted many people to call for her resignation.

Lauren Edwards, recently elected MP for Rochester and Strood said she “deeply regrets” the posts and that she had made a “significant error of judgement.” | PA

Between 2008 and 2013, Ms Edwards worked as a parliamentary researcher for Labour MPs including Barbara Keeley, Teresa Pearce and Lisa Nandy.

On Thursday, Ms Edwards posted a statement on her X account, but she turned off the reply feature. She wrote: “I have recently been made aware of a small number of tweets that I posted on Twitter from over a decade ago, which I now deeply regret. They were a significant error of judgement on my part, and I apologise wholeheartedly.

“Since becoming a local councillor and more recently an MP, I have seen first-hand the importance of bringing communities together and working with tolerance and respect for all in our society. I pledge to use my platform to continue that important work and dedicate myself to serving all residents of Rochester and Strood.”

Ms Edwards was elected as an MP at the General Election in July with 15,403 votes. Her predecessor, former Tory MP Kelly Tolhurst, said she was “shocked and concerned by the views held by” Ms Edwards.

In a post on X, she added: “She had no concern airing them publicly when working for a Labour MP, only deleting them after public pressure. Holding these divisive and unpleasant views she now represents our towns and community.”

One user said: “You’re not just racist, you’re subhuman”. Another wrote: “This is exactly what someone who was still vile but was trying to make people think they weren’t evil would say. Also comments are off - cowardly move.” One wrote: “Resign. Absolutely disgusting.”