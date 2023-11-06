Tory deputy chair Lee Anderson has apologised to Dr Tom Dolphin after sharing a "misleading" post on X (formerly Twitter) abut the medical professional's actions during recent strikes

Tory MP and the party' deputy chairman Lee Anderson has apologies to a doctor after he made a "misleading" post about the medical professional on X (formerly Twitter).

Anderson said in a post on the social media platform that he had shared a misleading post about Dr Tom Dolphin and his actions during recent NHS strikes. He also added that he sends Dr Dolphin his "sincerest apologies" for the incident.

In the post, Anderson said: "On the 6th October 2023 I shared a link on X to a Mail Online article entitled ‘Militant union leader at the heart of doctors strikes is a Labour activist who boasted of charging the NHS for a strike cover shift. I accept that my words were misleading as the subject in question Dr Tom Dolphin was not on strike on the date of the shift in question but was simply covering a shift as a consultant for junior doctors who were on strike on 11th August 2023.

"I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to Dr Dolphin for any distress upset caused. I will also like to add that I understand that Dr Dolphin actually donated his pay for the covered shift which I believe was £1870 to the BMA strike fund and whilst I do not agree with the strikes I want to go on the record to say that I think it is a very unselfish act on the part of Dr Dolphin to put his money into something he strongly believes in."

Anderson added that he would be donating the same amount already donated by Dr Dolphin to the British Medical Association's (BMA) strike fund "to compensate the upset I may have caused Dr Dolphin". The BMA welcomed Anderson's apology and the donation made by the Tory MP.

The union said: "Doctors have been repeatedly misrepresented by the government during this industrial dispute so it's good that these false claims about @thomasdolphin have now been corrected. We are grateful to Mr Anderson for his contribution to our strike fund."