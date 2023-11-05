Former Tory chairman Jake Berry claimed the party covered up “multiple rapes” committed by an MP that has “been ongoing for over two years”

Former Tory chairman, Jake Berry, claimed the party covered up “multiple rapes” committed by an MP that has “been ongoing for over two years”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

A Tory Party chairman has exposed an alleged cover-up of “multiple rapes” committed by an MP, which were made known to the party but only limited action was taken. The Mail on Sunday revealed that Jake Berry sent a letter to the police alongside former Chief Whip Wendy Morton, another MP and a Downing Street official, claiming that the MP has been allowed to continue offending as the Tory Party had failed to act.

Neither the alleged perpetrator nor the women said to be involved can be identified for legal reasons and the MP is referred to as X. Berry wrote in his letter to police that there “may be five victims of X who have been subject to a range of offences including multiple rapes” and “we are aware that this matter has been ongoing for over two years.”

Berry wrote the letter shortly after he left the chairman’s job last year when Liz Truss’s government collapsed. Nadine Dorries also alludes to this episode in her new book which is being serialised in the Daily Mail. Writing in ‘The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson’ Dorries writes how a Conservative MP told her how a woman had reported to party chiefs that she had been raped by an MP “and no action was taken by the party”.

Frustrated at the lack of information, Berry and Morton asked a Downing Street adviser and a senior MP to launch an internal investigation into the allegations. A report by the two investigators, seen by the Mail on Sunday, warned that the case had been handled so poorly that the party itself could find itself criminally liable and it also warned about the risk of journalists uncovering what had happened.

It revealed that there had been two separate rape complaints against the same MP. One related to a woman who alleged she was ‘date-raped’ at Conservative Party conference but had not wanted to complain to the police and the second related to a woman who also refused to go to the police because she was “frightened” about her reputation being destroyed by her alleged attacker.

It is claimed that “on several occasions” the alleged victim reported that the MP “had called on her and raped her again”. The report added that her mental health deteriorated and party lawyers organised the victim “to have treatment and also the party to pay for the treatment.”

