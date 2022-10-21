Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister on 20 October 2022 - making her the shortest-serving PM in history

Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister after just 44 full days in office on Thursday 20 October.

Her short time at number 10 means that Truss is now the shortest serving Prime Minister in British history.

After battling an open revolt from the Conservatives demanding her departure, Truss spoke from a lectern in Downing Street on Thursday afternoon (20 October), where she announced she had told King Charles III she was resigning, as she recognised she “cannot deliver the mandate” which Tory members gave her just over six weeks ago.

So, as the second Tory leadership race in just less than four months begins, we thought that we’d take a look at some of the things that have outlasted Truss’ very short reign as PM.

1. The Daily Star lettuce The Daily Star lettuce, which was bought on 14 Octber and hadn’t wilted hen Liz Truss announced she was stepping down on 20 October. Photo Sales

2. Love Island 2022 Love Island 2022 aired for eight weeks - that’s two weeks longer than Truss lasted. Photo Sales

3. Ekin-Su in the Love Island villa Ekin-Su had eight weeks in the Love Island villa - that’s two weeks longer than Liz Truss had in number 10. Photo Sales

4. Rene Meulensteen as Fulham manager Rene Meulensteen was the manager of Fulham for 75 days, making his reign the second shortest Premier League manager reign. Photo Sales