Voters will head to the polls on 5 May to vote in the local elections

Local elections across the UK are set to kick off on 5 May as people vote for their new local representitives.

With councilor, mayoral and national assembly seats up for grabs, the process can seem daughting.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The process inside the polling station can be confusing, so we are here to break it down for you.

From where your polling station is to what the rules are inside, here’s everything you need to know.

Here’s everything you need to know about polling stations before you head to the polls. (Credit: Getty Images)

Where is my polling station?

If voting in person, you will only be able to cast your vote at your designated polling station.

The address of your polling station will be printed on your polling card, which will be posted to your home.

Alternatively, you can find out where you should be voting by visiting wheredoivote.co.uk and entering your postcode.

Do I need my polling card to vote?

Every registered voter will recieve a polling card, which will be sent to their home address ahead of voting day.

This will feature your polling station address, as well as your name and the date on which you can vote in person. You should double check that your details on the card are correct before voting.

While you are expected to take the polling card to the polling station, you will be able to vote if you have misplaced it.

You will be checked in from the list at the front of polling station and instructed by staff inside on how to vote.

What are the rules inside a polling station?

There are some strict rules in polling station which must be follow or you risk being thrown out.

There must be no photographs taken inside the building.

Any disorderly conduct will result in you being removed from the building, however you will still have the opportunity to vote if eligible.

The process will be simple to follow when you arrive to the polling station, with trained staff there to help with any questions.

What is the deadline for registering to vote in the Local Elections 2022?

Voters in England and Wales were able to register for voting in person until 14 April, voting via a postal vote unntil 19 April and voting via a proxy vote until 26 April.

Scottish voters were held to similar deadlines, with the only execption being that they could register to vote in person until 18 April.

Who can vote in local elections?

Voters in England and Northern Ireland must be at least 18-years-old on 5 May.

Scotland and Wales have slightly different rules, with the voting age lowered to 16-years-old.

Who is standing in my area?

Across the country, thousands of candidates will face off for the opportunity to represent constituencies at the local level.