Find out which party won the 2022 local elections in your area, as the results come in

Polling stations are now open in the 2022 local elections, with council seats up for grabs in Scotland, Wales and many parts of England.

Millions of voters across the UK are expected to cast their ballots to elect the local councillors they want to run services and facilities in their area.

The local election results will come in throughout the day on Friday 6 May (Image: Kim Mogg / NationalWorld)

The results will be mapped on this page as they come in, so keep checking back for updates about your local area.

Counting will begin in some areas as soon as polls close at 10pm, with the first results expected to be declared in the early hours of Friday.

But it will take some time for all the results to come in - Tower Hamlets in London will only begin its local election count on Saturday.

Here is how the situation stood before the election. This map shows which political parties were in control of all the local authorities where voting is taking place.

The map will be updated to show how the picture changes in the wake of the results.

Local councils in Northern Ireland are not having elections this year.

But voters will be taking to the polls to elect people to the Northern Ireland Assembly, the nation’s devolved government. It will elect all 90 members of the body. The last elections were held in 2017.

NationalWorld will be publishing the results of this election in a separate article as they come in.

Scotland

Every seat on all of Scotland’s 32 local authorities are up for election this year. These are: Clackmannanshire, Dumfries and Galloway, East Ayrshire, East Lothian, East Renfrewshire, Na h-Eileanan Siar, Falkirk, Highland, Inverclyde, Midlothian, Moray, North Ayrshire, Orkney Islands, Scottish Borders, Shetland Islands, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, Stirling, Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Argyll and Bute, City of Edinburgh, Renfrewshire, West Dunbartonshire, West Lothian, Angus, Dundee City, East Dunbartonshire, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Glasgow City and North Lanarkshire.

The last elections were held in 2017.

Wales

All 22 local councils in Scotland are holding elections this year. These are: Isle of Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, Bridgend, Vale of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Newport, Powys and Merthyr Tydfil.

The last elections were held in 2017.

England

There are a variety of different local elections across England on May 5. In total, 142 borough, district and unitary councils are holding votes to decide who will be local councillors. Some authorities are holding elections for all their seats, while at others only a third of seats are up for grabs.

There are also some areas where the existing two-tier district and county council system is being replaced by new unitary councils. In North Yorkshire, a new North Yorkshire Council will replace the existing county and district councils from next year. These elections will choose who runs the county council in the meantime, with those elected then transferring over to serve on the new body when it is created.

There is a similar arrangement in Somerset, where those elected will serve on the county council until being transferred over to the new Somerset Council, which will replace the existing two-tier system in April 2023.

Cumbria’s county and district councils are being replaced by two new authorities - Cumberland and Westmorland and Furness. The elections will decide who sits on both of these authorities when they begin work in 2023.

People in South Yorkshire will go to the polls to elect a mayor to run the South Yorkshire Combined Authority. Mayoral elections are also being held in Croydon, Hackney, Lewisham, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Watford.