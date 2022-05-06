Labour has taken key councils in London in the local elections while the Conservatives have suffered setbacks across the whole of England.
Early results have shown Sir Keir Starmer’s party strengthening its grip on the capital - taking the Tory authority in Wandsworth, clinching victory in Barnet and winning Westminster for the first time since its creation in 1964.
The party has had mixed success in the north of England with Labour taking control of the new Cumberland authority which will replace Carlisle City Council.
Sir Keir’s party lost Hull to the Liberal Democrats and while its vote share was up in Hartlepool, no one party is in control there.
Labour had also hoped to close the gap on the Tories in Derby - and while it made three gains it is still behind the Conservatives.
In other key results:
- Labour gained Southampton from the Conservatives.
- The Tories lost Worcester to no overall control.
- The Conservatives lost West Oxfordshire, which contains David Cameron’s former Witney constituency, to no overall control.
- Voters in Bristol decided to abolish the post of mayor in a referendum.
- In Rutland, where there was not even an election, council leader Oliver Hemsley quit the Conservative group.
- Votes will start to be counted later in more counties in England, Scotland and Wales.
- In Northern Ireland, counting will begin to decide on the make-up of the Stormont Assembly, with Sinn Fein vying with the DUP to become the largest party.
With the Tories losing councillors across England in the early results, local Conservative leaders have criticised the Prime Minister.
John Mallinson, leader of Carlisle City Council hit out after Labour took control of the new Cumberland authority which will replace it.
He told the BBC: “I think it is not just partygate, there is the integrity issue.
“Basically I just don’t feel people any longer have the confidence that the Prime Minister can be relied upon to tell the truth.”
In Portsmouth, where the Tories lost four seats, Simon Bosher the leader of the Conservative group said Mr Johnson should “take a good, strong look in the mirror” because “those are people that are actually bearing the brunt on the doorstep of behaviour of what’s been going on in Westminster”.
Ravi Govindia, leader of the Wandsworth Tories, said: “Let’s not be coy about it, of course national issues were part of the dilemma people were facing.”
Here are the latest updates from the Local Elections 2022:
Local election results live
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:06
Senior Tory MP calls for Boris Johnson to go
Veteran Tory MP Sir Roger Gale said the time has come for Boris Johnson to go, notwithstanding the situation in Ukraine.
The MP for North Thanet submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister in 2020, but subsequently said it was not the right time for a leadership election, given the conflict with Russia.
“I think that the game has moved on since then… probably.
“I was, as you know, not in favour of a leadership challenge in the middle of a war, but two things have happened: one, it’s now clear, I think, that the hostilities in Ukraine are going to be prolonged; and second, in a sense what Roger Gale thinks is immaterial because this movement has got a life of its own now – it may become an unstoppable tide.”
MSP: Early results in Scotland ‘really disappointing’ for Tories
Early results for the Scottish Conservatives in local elections have been “really disappointing”, one of the party’s frontbenchers at Holyrood said, adding the Tories will “lick our wounds and move on”.
Speaking to the PA news agency from the Edinburgh count, Miles Briggs said the party has suffered from protest votes – with some supporters choosing to stay at home rather than back the Tories at the ballot box.
“We knew it was going to be challenging, we’ve known that for a couple of weeks now. I’m personally disappointed with the results which have come in so far.
“Some seats which we won five years ago we are now holding, which is really good to see.
“There’s some good news but it’s really disappointing.
“From the work I did yesterday with my activists here in Edinburgh, it’s quite clear that people weren’t going to go to vote.
“They were protesting voting by not going to any other party, or when they’ve gotten their postal votes they hadn’t returned them and put them in the bin.
“It has depended on how people want to send a message. You either go and vote for someone else or you don’t vote at all.”
PM: ‘Important that we continue to support the balance of Good Friday Agreement across Northern Ireland’
Asked about the elections in Northern Ireland, Boris Johnson said “the most important thing is that we continue to support the balance of the Good Friday Agreement across all communities in Northern Ireland”.
Speaking on a visit to a school in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, he was asked by reporters about the possibility of a majority of people in Northern Ireland voting for parties that support the current trading arrangements with the EU, and if he will work with those parties to make the Northern Ireland Protocol work.
Mr Johnson said: “The most important thing is that we continue to support the balance of the Good Friday Agreement across all communities in Northern Ireland. That’s what we’re going to do. And whatever arrangements we have, they have got to have cross-community support, that’s what the Good Friday Agreement is all about, that’s what the Government is going to do.
“But as for the rest… we’ll have to wait and see what the results are in Northern Ireland.”
PM: Results show voters want government to ‘focus on the big issues that matter to them'
Boris Johnson has said voters in local council elections have sent a “message” to ministers to concentrate on the issues that matter to them.
“The big lesson from this is that this is a message from voters that what they want us to do above all – one, two and three – is focus on the big issues that matter to them, taking the country forward, making sure we fix the post-Covid aftershock, get us all through the economic aftershocks in the way we got through Covid, fix the energy supply issues, that’s where the inflationary spike is coming, and keep going with our agenda of high wage, high skill jobs,” he said.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to a school in his Uxbridge and south Ruislip constituency, he added: “That is what we are focused on.”
Lib Dem leader celebrates party’s ‘big gains’ in local elections
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey celebrated his party’s “big gains” in the local elections which he said were due to voters seeking an alternative to the Conservatives amid cost-of-living concerns.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:
“We’re making big gains from the Conservatives, gains that I think we can turn into seats in the next election…
“I said that people could use their vote to send a message to Boris Johnson that he’s not providing the leadership on the cost-of-living emergency, which is really the issue on the doorsteps that I found, and I think the real situation here is the economy is in a real mess, the Conservatives have failed to provide that leadership and people are turning to the Liberal Democrats for an alternative party.
“The dissatisfaction amongst lifelong Conservatives with the Prime Minister was really palpable, they don’t think he’s a decent man”.
Counting has started in Scotland’s council elections
Counting has started in Scotland’s council elections, with the first results expected within hours.
Unlike in some places in the rest of the UK where votes were counted overnight, ballots are being tallied up in Scotland throughout Friday and the final results are due to be announced in the early evening.
Results in England have so far been positive for Labour, with the party increasing its number of seats by 34 – while the Tories dropped 122.
Starmer says Labour is ‘back on track'
Sir Keir Starmer described the party’s gains in Barnet as “fantastic” and has said the party is “back on track”.
Sir Keir said: “This is a big turning point for us. From the depths of 2019 in that general election, back on track, winning in the north. Cumberland! Southampton! We’ve changed Labour and now we’re seeing the results of that.”
He added: “What brilliant teams we’ve got, all the fantastic work we’ve put in.
“When it comes to London, you can hardly believe those names come off our lips. Wandsworth! They’ve been saying for years ‘You’ll never take Wandsworth from us.’ We’ve just done it! Westminster! It’s an astonishing result.”
Starmer: Results have ‘sent a message to the PM that Britain deserves better'
Sir Keir Starmer was welcomed by a cheering crowd of supporters as he arrived in Barnet on Friday morning.
The Labour leader shouted the names of councils the party had gained overnight in the local elections, including Barnet, Wandsworth and Westminster, with each one being applauded.
Sir Keir said the results “sent a message to the Prime Minister that Britain deserves better” as he thanked the Labour team in Barnet for its efforts.
Timetable of key results and events in the local elections 2022
Here is a guide on when to expect the key local election results and events:
Around 9am: Counting begins for a further 71 councils in England and all councils in Scotland and Wales.
From 12pm: Results likely to resume in England - key seats to watch out for include:
- Conservative-controlled Solihull, where the Green Party is hoping to make gains
- Labour is hoping to do likewise in Tory-run Walsall
- First results are due in Scotland
- Mayoral election results in Hackney, Lewisham, Newham and Watford
From 2pm: Two key councils in West Sussex are due to declare:
- Worthing, a top Labour target
- Crawley, where both the Tories and Labour are hoping to gain control
The Liberal Democrats could make gains in West Oxfordshire. East Renfrewshire is a three-way battle between the Conservatives, Labour and the SNP. First results are due from Wales.
From 3pm: Another key Conservative-Labour battleground, Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire, is due to finish counting. In Wales, Labour is looking to take control of Blaenau Gwent from a group of independents, while Flintshire is a test of Tory popularity in an area in which they did well at the 2019 general election. Aberdeenshire will be a measure of Conservative support in Scotland, while all parties hope to pick up seats in Edinburgh.
From 4pm: The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats are fighting for control of the new unitary authority in Somerset. In Glasgow, the SNP is looking to hold off any sign of a Labour resurgence. The Lib Dems hope to strengthen control of St Albans and the Tories want to keep control of Pendle in Lancashire. The result of the South Yorkshire mayoral election is also due.
From 5pm: The Liberal Democrats hope to cause an upset in Tory-run Gosport in Hampshire. Labour is defending a slim majority in Cardiff. The result in Labour-run Wakefield could offer clues to the outcome of the expected parliamentary by-election in the city later this year. Tower Hamlets in London is due to declare the result of its mayoral election. Renfrewshire is the last result due from Scotland.
Friday evening: North Hertfordshire could see both Labour and the Lib Dems gaining from the Conservatives. Labour is hoping to improve its majority in Bury in Greater Manchester. Vale of Glamorgan is the final result due from Wales. In London, the Croydon mayoral result is expected.
Saturday May 7, around 9am: Counting continues for the council election in Tower Hamlets in London.
Around 5pm: Final result due from Tower Hamlets.
Local election results in London ‘catastrophic’ for the Tories
Theresa May’s former chief of staff Lord Barwell said the local election results were “catastrophic” in London and should be a “wake-up call”.