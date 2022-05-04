What are the key battlegrounds to watch in the local elections - and what could the result mean for the parties more broadly?

Find out the key election battlegrounds in a new episode of Uncovered (Image: Kim Mogg / NationalWorld)

On a special episode of Uncovered, NationalWorld’s news podcast, we give an oversight of what is happening across the country as well as a deeper dive into some of the key local battlegrounds.

Host Kelly Crichton is joined by political reporter Ethan Shone, who explains why the Conservatives are not predicting significant gains and why Labour will still have a battle on their hands despite recent Tory-centred scandals such as Partygate.

Journalists from around the UK join Kelly to outline the key issues in their areas. Ralph Blackburn, Editor of LondonWorld, highlights some of the councils set for a potential change in administration and the motivations behind this, including Barnet.

Fionnuala Bourke, Editor of BirminghamWorld and Joshua Powling, Political Editor for SussexWorld also join Kelly to discuss how elections are set to play out in their areas.

Uncovered goes behind the headlines to give you an in-depth look at the stories that matter. On each episode Kelly Crichton is joined by the NationalWorld reporters who are working to bring information to light and hold those in power accountable.