Voters will head to the polls on 5 May to choose their local representitives

This week will see voters across the UK head to the polls once again as they vote for new representitives in the local elections.

People in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will all vote on a range of elections.

Every council seat is up for grabs in Scotland, England and Wales, while Northern Irish contiuents will choose new members for the National Assembly.

While the local elections will not see any MPs elected to the House of Commons, the 2022 local elections are poised to be an important signifier for all political parties at a larger level.

The vote will be the first public election since the pandemic, as well as a range of other controversial incidents such as partygate.

All eyes will be on the results to see what party currently find themselves in favour with the public, but when will the results be announced?

When will local election results be announced?

Polling stations across the country will close at 10pm on Thursday 5 May.

England

Counting will begin at sorting centres immediately after polls close and votes are delivered.

The first batch of results could start to roll in around midnight.

Traditionally, locations such as Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Essex, Greater Manchester and Bolton are announced around this time.

From 2am, results could start to roll in from Sunderland, Hartlepool, Peterborough and Stevenage.

London results should begin to be announced at around 3am, as well as results from the northern city of Hull.

One of the biggest results of the night could come at 4am, when the West Midlands declares.

The results should continue to come through in areas such as Barnet, Derby and Southhampton up until 7am.

At 9am, counting will begin for another 71 council areas in England, with results coming periodically throughout the day if all goes to plan.

The results of the South Yorkshire mayoral election will be expected at 4pm, while the Croydon mayoral result is expected later that evening.

Scotland

Scottish votes will not begin being counted until around 9am on Friday 6 May.

One of the first key results in East Renfrewshire is expected at 2pm, while Aberdeenshire and Edinburgh results are expected at 3pm.

Glasgow votes should be announced at 4pm, with Renfrewshire expected to be the last to decalre at around 5pm.

Wales

Similar to Scotland, staff will start counting Welsh votes at 9am on Friday 6 May.

The first results are expected to be declared at 2pm the same day.

From 3pm, Blaenau Gwent and Flintshire could be announced.

Larger metropolitan areas such as Cardiff could be decalred from 5pm, while the Vale of Glamorgan could be announced later on Friday evening.

When do polling stations open?

Polling stations across the UK will open at 7am on Thursday 5 May.

Stations throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will all open at the same time regardless of what issue is being voted on.

When do polling stations close?