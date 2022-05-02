Citizens will head to the polls on 5 May to vote in the local elections

Here’s everything you need to know about polling stations operating times ahead of 5 May elections (Credit: Getty Images)

People across the UK are getting ready to head to their local polling station to vote in the local elections 2022.

Candidates will be hoping to gain votes from consituents to represent their area at a local level.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will all see polls open for votes on council seats, mayor races and national assembly appointees.

But what time do the polls open, and how long do you have to vote?

When do polling stations open?

Polling stations across the UK will open at 7am on Thursday 5 May.

Stations throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will all open at the same time regardless of what issue is being voted on.

When do polling stations close?

Voters will have until 10pm on Thursday 5 May to vote in person.

What is the deadline to vote via post?

According to the Electoral Commission, all votes must be with your local elections team by 10pm on polling day.

Those who have chosen to vote via post will have been advised to return their vote as early as possible to make sure their vote is counted.

However, if the situation arises that you have not been able to send your vote ahead of polling day, you can still deliver your voting card in person to your polling place.

Where is my polling station?

If voting in person or handing in your postal vote, you will only be able to do so at your designated polling station.

The address of your polling station will be printed on your polling card, which will be posted to your home.

Alternatively, you can find out where you should be voting by visiting wheredoivote.co.uk and entering your postcode.

Do I need my polling card to vote?

Every registered voter will recieve a polling card, which will be sent to their home address ahead of voting day.

This will feature your polling station address, as well as your name and the date on which you can vote in person. You should double check that your details on the card are correct before voting.

While you are expected to take the polling card to the polling station, you will still be able to vote if you have misplaced it.

You also do not need to provide ID in order to vote.

If you do not have your polling card, you will be able to give your name and address to polling staff at the front station who will check you in and hand your your ballor paper.

Who is standing in my area?

Across the country, thousands of candidates will face off for the opportunity to represent constituencies at the local level.

An online checker provided by the Electoral Commission will allow you to research candidates in your area before polling day by entering your postcode.