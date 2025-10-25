Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced that Lucy Powell is Labour’s new deputy leader.

Lucy Powell has been named as Labour’s new deputy leader. Bridget Phillipson and Lucy Powell were the last remaining candidates in an all-female line up that included Emily Thornberry, Alison McGovern, Paula Barker and Bell Ribeiro-Addy. Emily Thornberry only secured 13 out of the 80 backers required, so was forced to withdraw.

Housing secretary Alison McGovern went on to back Bridget Phillipson after pulling out of the contest because of lack support, Liverpool Wavertree representative Paula Barker went on to back Lucy Powell after she did not secure enough nominations and Bell Ribeiro-Addy, who represents the constituency of Clapham and Brixton Hill was also forced to withdraw drew to lack of nominations.

Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner quit her position after the ethics adviser for the prime minister said that she breached the ministerial code as she failed to get tax advice when buying a new house.

In a letter to the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner wrote: “Dear Keir, Thank you for the personal and public support you have shown me in recent days. As you know, on Wednesday I referred myself to your Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards, Sir Laurie Magnus, to conduct a thorough investigation into my personal financial circumstances after I became aware that it is likely I inadvertently paid the incorrect rate for Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT).

“I have always taken my responsibilities as Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, as well as a Member of Parliament with the utmost seriousness. I have long believed that people who serve the British public in government must always observe the highest standards, and while the Independent Adviser has concluded that I acted in good faith and with honesty and integrity throughout, I accept that I did not meet the highest standards in relation to my recent property purchase.

“I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice given both my position as Housing Secretary and my complex family arrangements. I take full responsibility for this error. I would like to take this opportunity to repeat that it was never my intention to do anything other than pay the right amount.”

Angela Rayner ended her letter to Sir Keir with these words: “For me, being in office is the chance to change the lives of the people I grew up alongside. I will do whatever I can to continue doing so. Thank you for your leadership and for your friendship. I will continue to serve you, our country and the party and movement I love in the weeks, months and years ahead.”

Why did Sir Keir Starmer sack Lucy Powell?

Following Angela Rayner’s resignation, Lucy Powell was sacked from her Commons leadership role in a reshuffle.

Who is Lucy Powell married to, does she have kids?

Lucy Powell is married to James Williamson, a consultant in emergency medicine. In May 2024, she shared a photograph of them on Instagram and wrote: “Not quite sure how, but James and I have managed to be married for 15 years today. I know, quite remarkable! We celebrated by me campaigning and him working (this picture is from sunny climes a while ago).”

The couple share two children, a daughter Katie and a son, Tom James. She took to X (then Twitter) after his birth and wrote: “Two weeks late, baby Tom James Williamson arrived today. We're both well and happy.”

She did a follow up tweet and wrote: “And thanks to the amazing midwives at Wythenshaw hospital maternity unit.”