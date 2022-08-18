The Rutherglen MP broke Covid-19 rules after travelling on a train between Scotland and London while being infected with the virus

Margaret Ferrier was found to have broken Covid rules after travelling from Glasgow to London and back while infected with the virus. (Credit: PA)

An SNP MP has admitted to putting public health at risk after travelling while infected with Covid-19 amid restrictions in 2020.

Margaret Ferrier was travelling on a train to London while she was unknowingly infected with the virus.

The politician sparked outrage after her actions were revealed, with Ms Ferrier admitting in court that she has put those around her at risk.

What happened to Margaret Ferrier?

Ms Ferrier travelled from Glasgow to London in September 2020, shortly after she had taken a Covid-19 PCR test.

The MP took the test on 26 September after she began displaying symptoms.

The following day, she addressed a congregation of 45 people at St Mungo’s Church in Glasgow, before visiting Vic’s bar in Prestwick, South Ayrshire.

After these appearances, Ms Ferrier boarded a train from Glasgow to London.

Despite Covid restrictions at the time instructing the public to stay at home if they were experiencing any symptoms or were awaiting test results, Ms Ferrier chose to travel before receiving the results of her PCR test.

Upon arriving in London, she appeared in the House of Common and visited other places in London while infected with the virus.

Shortly after arriving in the capital, Ms Ferrier was notified that she had returned a positive test result, with the court hearing that Test and Protect had attempted to call her three times beginning at 10am before she returned their call at 2pm that day.

Ms Ferrier returned to her hotel upon learning the result before departing from London Euston on a train bound for Glasgow the next day.

What did Margaret Ferrier say in court?

Ms Ferrier appeared at Glasgow Sheriff court on 18 August where she faced charges of culpable and reckless conduct.

She admitted to the court that she had exposed the public “to the risk of infection, illness and death”.

Findings from Police Scotland’s investigation into the situation were also read out in court, with Dr Andrew Riley providing police advice.

The medical professional said: “On receiving the positive result, the accused should have immediately self isolated and sought public health advice on what to do next,” adding that Ferrier would have been infectious “probably for the next seven to 10 days.”

Will Margaret Ferrier be given prison time?

The sentencing of the MP has been deferred until September pending legal reports.

Ms Ferrier could face time in prison or could be given a fine and community service for her crime.