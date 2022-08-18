A video has surfaced of the Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin partying, with opposition politicians criticising the leader for inappropriate behaviour

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin has come under fire after a video of her clubbing surfaced.

Ms Marin, 36, was seen in the video dancing and drinking alcohol, however opposition politicians have called on the prime minister to be drug tested after the video was published on social media.

The Finnish prime minister has defended her behaviour and insisted that she was not partaking in anything illegal at the event.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sanna Marin and the situation.

Who is Sanna Marin?

Sanna Marin was elected as prime minister of Finland in 2019.

She is the leader of the Social Democratic Party of Finland, a centre-left political party.

Ms Marin replaced former prime minister Antti Rinne after he resigned over a postal strike controversy.

Upon taking up office, Ms Marin became Finland’s youngest prime minister at 34.

What happened in the video of Sanna Marin partying?

In the leaked video, Ms Marin could be seen dancing. The prime minister was with friends, which included some high-profile Finnish celebrities.

Sanna Marin was seen dancing and appeared to be drunk in the video which has sparked controversy in Finland. (Credit: Twitter)

Ms Marin has been known to enjoy partying, having been pictured at several different music festivals.

It has led to trouble in the past, with the leader having to apologise last year after she came into contact with a Covid-19 case while clubbing.

What has been the reaction to the video?

Finnish media has reported on the video with high interest, justifying the publication of the video, which was believed to have come from a private Instagram Story, as in the public’s interest.

Opposition parties have said that her behaviour seen in the video is inappropriate and not fitting of the country’s leader.

Mikko Kärnä, a Centre party MP, called for the prime minister to be voluntary drug tested, after an accusation that the term “flour gang” - in relation to cocaine or amphetamines - could be heard in the recording.

He said: “The people are entitled to expect this from their prime minister.”

His calls were echoed by opposition party leader Riikka Purra, who also asked that the prime minister takes a voluntary drug test.

However, many of Ms Marin’s colleagues have come to her defence.

Antti Lindtman, a Social Democrat MP, said that he had a “lot of sympathy” for the backlash Ms Marin has received, adding: “I see nothing to write home about.”

What has Sanna Marin said about the partying video?

Ms Marin has addressed the controversy in Finnish media, telling reporters that she knew she was being filmed at the party, but was disappointed that the video had been released to the public.

She added: "I danced, sang, and partied - perfectly legal things. And I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve seen or known of others [using drugs].

"I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age."