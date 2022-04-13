Finland and Swden could soon go from partner of the alliance to full member

Finland and Sweden could potentially join NATO in the next few weeks, however Russia has fired a warning over any potential membership.

The nordic countries are reported to be consisdering joining the US-led defnesive alliance after the start of the war in Ukraine.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russia has previously spoken about the “security concerns” that the expansion of NATO would cause for the country, have have reiterated their position.

Here’s everything you need to know about Finland’s and Sweden’s prosepctive membership of NATO.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has pointed toward their intention to join NATO. (Credit: Getty Images)

Why does Finland and Sweden want to join NATO?

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin have both spoken out about their wish for their countries to join NATO.

Ms Marin said that Finland and Sweden are to decide on taking the first steps to applying for membership “quite fast, in weeks not months”, adding that the situation in Ukraine had “changed everything” and that Finland should be “prepared for all kinds of actions from Russia”.

She said: “The difference between being a partner and a member is very clear, and will remain so. There is no other way to have security guarantees than under Nato’s deterrence and common defence as guaranteed by the alliance’s article five.”

Both countries are keen to join due to the threat of Russia and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During a joint press conference between the two nations, Ms Andersson added: “There is a before and after 24 February.

“This is a very important time in history. The security landscape has completely changed. We have to analyse the situation to see what is best for Sweden’s security, for the Swedish people, in this new situation.”

Polling in Finland and Sweden now shows that public opinion supports joining the group.

Will Finland and Sweden be given membership to NATO?

US officials said that they expect both Finland and Sweden to make a membership bid as early as June 2022.

They have also said that the country will back any membership bids made by the country.

The application of any country to NATO must be approved by all 30 members of the group.

Countries often wait are four months until one year their membership is confirm after first applying.

What has Russia said about Finland and Sweden joining NATO?

Russia has continued to warn that any expansion of NATO would be seen by the Kremlin as hostile.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the group “remains a tool geared towards confrontation” and warned it could destabilise European security.

It was previously critical of the alliance’s planned expansion eastwards into Ukraine, with Russia stating this as a major reason in troops being placed along the border and eventually invading the country.

The Kremlin may be specifically worried about Finland in particular joining NATO, as it shares a 830 mile long border with the country.

Who are the member states of NATO?

There are currently 30 members of the NATO defensive alliance, which was created in 1949.

Map of NATO members (graphic: Mark Hall)

This includes the 12 founding members of United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway and Portugal.

Greece, Turkey, Spain, Germany (then West Germany and East Germany) joined a few decades into the alliance’s formation.

Since 1997, there has been a major expansion of NATO to eastern Europe.

Countries to join in the past 25 years includes:

Hungary

Czech Republic

Poland

Bulgaria

Estonia

Latvia

Lithuania

Romania

Slovenia

Albania

Croatia

Montenegro

North Macedonia