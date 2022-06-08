In 2004 Petronella Wyatt and Boris Johnson had an affair whilst working together at The Spectator

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former girlfriend Petronella Wyatt has a few things to say about his no confidence vote.

The journalist who spoke on Good Morning Britain described Johnson as in a “mess of his own making.”

Johnson’s former flame, who he cheated on his second wife Marina Wheeler with, was interviewed by Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley.

In the frank interview, Wyatt explained that she believed the role of Prime Minister was the “wrong job” for him.

Here’s everything you need to know about Petronella Wyatt and her relationship with the PM.

Who is Petronella Wyatt?

Petronella Wyatt, known as “Petsy” to her close family and friends, is a British journalist and author.

The 54-year-old is the daughter of former Labour politician Lord Woodrow Wyatt and his fourth wife, Veronica Banszky von Ambroz.

Wyatt went to study history at Oxford University, but left early in her first term, citing bullying due to her Conservative views and father’s role advising Margaret Thatcher.

She moved to University College London and after graduating became a trainee journalist for The Sunday Telegraph.

Wyatt has worked as a journalist since the 1990s, with stints in the Spectator, where she met Johnson and as a features writer for the Daily Mail.

She has appeared on Question Time, Newsnight and has written three books.

When did she date Boris Johnson?

Wyatt met Johnson when she worked as a columnist for the Spectator, of which he was the editor.

Boris Johnson in 2004 when he was editor of The Spectator (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Their affair lasted for four years, making the headlines in 2004 after her mother found out about it and reported it to the press.

During the relationship, Johnson had allegedly told Wyatt he would leave his wife for her.

Wyatt became pregnant and subsequently had an abortion.

In the wake of the scandal, Johnson lost his job and was sacked from his position as MP for Henley and Conservative vice-chairman by then leader Michael Howard.

Tory officials stated that his sacking was a matter of “personal morality”, as Johnson had lied about the affair to the party.

What has she said about Boris Johnson?

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Wyatt reflected on the PM’s no confidence vote which took place on 6 June.

She told presenters: “He’s very much a people pleaser, which leads to all sorts of problems in government, because he makes promises he can’t keep, he makes enemies of MPs.

“He hates confrontation. He hates rows. He doesn’t like telling people anything unpleasant. In politics you have to be more grown up about it and you have to grit your teeth in the way Margaret Thatcher did, in the way John Major, Blair and even Theresa May."

She added: “His qualities are very endearing but they’re not necessarily the qualities of a great Prime Minister.

“The other thing is I wouldn’t say he was lazy, but being PM does involve a 14 hour day, which isn’t really him. He gets bored with things quite quickly.”

Wyatt did not speak directly about their relationship, but gave additional insight into the PM’s personality, saying people had the “wrong impression of him.”

She explained: "He’s a bit of an enigma. He’s surprisingly vulnerable. It’s very hard not to be fond of him, because his instincts are basically decent, but he’s very much his own worst enemy."

Is Petronella Wyatt married?

Wyatt is not married, but was once engaged to Austrian tennis player Johannes Muehlenburg.

Wyatt announced their engagement in an article in the Daily Mail in 2009.

In it she writes: “No one expected me to settle down. This is because of my repeated protestations over the years that I would never, ever, live with a man, let alone get engaged.”

The journalist has dated many well-known figures in the UK, including former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Who is Boris Johnson married to?

Johnson is currently married to Carrie Symonds, who is his third wife, with the pair tying the knot in 2021 at Westminster Cathedral.

Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson have two children together (Pic: Downing Street via Getty Images)

He married his first wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen in 1987, with their relationship ending in an annulment in 1993.

Just 12 days after it was finalised he married his second wife, barrister Marina Wheeler with whom he had four children.

Johnson and Wheeler were married for 25 years, but their relationship endured many affairs.

The first documented affair was between Johnson and Wyatt in 2004.

Other alleged incidents included Guardian journalist Anna Fazackerley in 2006, Helen Macintyre with whom he had a daughter in 2009 and Jennifer Arcuri from 2012-2016.