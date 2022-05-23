Scandals and the cost of living crisis are costing the Conservatives in the polls

The Labour Party are ahead of the Conservatives across a number of recent opinion polls, their longest sustained period ahead of the Tories since 2017.

The party began the year with its biggest lead over the Tories since December 2013, which was largely attributed to the series of scandals including ‘Partygate’ and MPs second jobs which took place in the run up to Christmas.

Since then support for Boris Johnson’s government has fluctuated, but the party has generally struggled to restore their once-significant lead over Labour.

What do the latest opinion polls say?

Although the local elections didn’t play out as badly for the Conservatives as some had expected, opinion polls still show Boris Johnson’s party trailing behind Labour across the board.

After showing brief signs of a recovery from a polling trough at the beginning of the year, the Conservatives are once again in trouble according to the most recent opinion polling.

Speculation that if the PM avoided further fines in relation to the ‘Partygate’ scandal then the Conservative’s polling would improve seems to have been incorrect.

Instead, it seems that the cost of living crisis along with the series of scandals which have dogged the government over recent months are having a lasting impact.

Across three of the most recent polls, Labour are ahead of the Conservatives by at least four points,

A YouGov poll puts Labour on 39%, with a commanding eight point lead over the Conservatives, on 31% - a low-point in recent years.

The poll should give Conservatives even further cause for concern, amid reports that Labour is exploring the possibility of an electoral alliance with smaller progressive parties ahead of the next general election.

The YouGov polls puts the Liberal Democrats on 12%, with the Greens on 7%.

There are other positive signs for Keir Starmer, who has recently performed well in direct polls against Boris Johnson and is now increasingly rated highly against Rishi Sunak, thought to be among Johnson’s most likely successors.

Last month, Redfield and Wilton asked voters whether they think Starmer or Sunak would be a better PM, with 41% opting for Starmer compared with just 28% for Sunak.

Here are the full results of the polls.

YouGov

Labour 39%

Conservative 31%

Liberal Democrat 12%

SNP 5%

Green 7%

Reform UK 4%

1,629 eligible voters in Great Britain, 18-19 May 2022

TechneUK

Labour 39%

Conservative 35%

Liberal Democrat 10%

SNP 4%

Green 6%

Others 6%

1,635 adults in Great Britain, 18-19 May 2022

Savanta ComRes

Lab 41%

Con 34%

Lib Dem 10%

SNP 4%

Green 4%

Others 7%

1960 adults in Great Britain, 13th - 14th April 2022

When is the next election?

The next general election is not scheduled to take place until 2024, five years on from the 2019 election which saw Boris Johnson secure a comfortable majority in order to ‘Get Brexit Done’ and eventually led to Jeremy Corbyn stepping down as Labour leader.

However, there has previously been speculation that the Conservatives could call a general election earlier than required, potentially in 2023.

Since the last general election there have been a number of by-elections, with the Conservatives gaining in Hartlepool from Labour, Labour just about holding on in Batley and Spen, and the Liberal Democrats pulling off a surprise victory in Chesham and Amersham at the expense of the Tories.

In Old Bexley and Sidcup, the Conservative Louie French won the seat formerly held by James Brokenshire MP, who passed away from lung cancer.

The Lib Dems also claimed an historic victory in North Shropshire - a seat which was held by the Tories for almost 200 years - where their candidate Helen Morgan overturned a near-23,000 majority.

Following the death of Sir David Amess, a by-election in Southend West which was uncontested by the major parties resulted in a Conservative victory.

In Birmingham Erdington a by-election which came about as a result of Labour incumbent Jack Dromey passing away resulted in a Labour victory for Paulette Hamilton.

The next by-elections will take place in Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton, on 23 June.

In both cases, by-elections have been called as a result of resignations by disgraced Conservative MPs.

Former Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigned from Parliament after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

The contest to replace Khan in Wakefield will likely be close fought, as the seat has only a 4000 Conservative majority and has historically gone back and forth between them and Labour.