The Prime Minister has come under renewed pressure from Labour to explain a ‘secret meeting’ with the senior civil servant

It’s been revealed the Prime Minister recently had a meeting with the senior civil servant about the long-awaited report - although accounts vary on what the pair discussed.

The news has come in what had been a more positive week for Mr Johnson, following the Met Police’s controversial announcement that he would not receive any further Partygate fines and that its inquiry into multiple breaches of Covid rules had concluded.

Several Whitehall parties were investigated, with 83 people receiving 126 fixed penalty notices - including Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Boris Johnson reportedly met with Sue Gray to discuss her Partygate report (image: AFP/Getty Images)

The PM has also had some of the pressure taken off him by Labour’s own Beergate saga involving Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner - an alleged lockdown rules breach which Durham Constabulary is currently investigating.

However, revelations over what the opposition has branded as a ‘secret meeting’ has brought the focus back onto Boris Johnson, with Labour warning the revelations could undermine public confidence in the report.

What do we know about Boris Johnson meeting with Sue Gray?

While several reports this morning (Saturday 21 May) have revealed a meeting took place between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray, and that this meeting was about her Partygate report, there are varying accounts of what the pair discussed.

BBC News said it has been told by a “senior government source” that the PM and senior civil servant discussed whether photographs should be included in the final report and matters of process around its publication, rather than the report’s contents or conclusions.

The full Sue Gray report is due to be released next week.

Now the Met Police has concluded its investigation, Sue Gray will release her Partygate report (image: Getty Images)

The PM reportedly told Ms Gray, who had requested the meeting, the decision was a matter for her, according to the BBC’s source.

Meanwhile, Sky News has reported Mr Johnson and Ms Gray talked about where the Met Police were with their investigation.

The news organisation said it had been told the PM wants as much information released as possible so he can put Partygate behind him, and therefore would not have put Ms Gray under pressure to drop or alter her report.

What has the reaction been to PM’s meeting with Sue Gray?

Revelations that Boris Johnson and Sue Gray met to discuss the report have been met with surprise, given the investigation has repeatedly been described as an independent process.

A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street insisted to the PA news agency that this was still the case, saying: “The Prime Minister commissioned the investigation led by Sue Gray and has been clear throughout that it should be completely independent.

“As he reiterated again [on Friday], the decision on what and when to publish rests entirely with the investigation team and he will respond in Parliament once it concludes.”

On Friday (20 May) Mr Johnson declined to apologise for the rule-breaking in No 10 and added that the matter of whether names would be included in the report was “entirely up to Sue Gray”.

Both Labour and the Lib Dems have warned the ‘secret meeting’ could erode public confidence in Sue Gray’s report (image: Getty Images)

Labour has reacted furiously to the leaked reports of the tête-à-tête, and urged Mr Johnson to “urgently explain” what it labelled as a “secret meeting”.

“Public confidence in the process is already depleted, and people deserve to know the truth,” said Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

“This is a Prime Minister incapable of taking responsibility for the rotten culture he has created in Downing Street or of doing the decent thing.

“The Sue Gray report must be published in full and with all accompanying evidence.”

The Liberal Democrats have also called for an explanation into the Johnson-Gray meeting, warning: “Any whiff of a stitch up would make an absolute mockery of the report.”

“Most of the country already feels betrayed by Boris Johnson. He has undermined public trust and the public deserve a process that is completely transparent and beyond question,” said Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine.