Both Boris and Carrie Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been slapped with fines - could there be more to come?

Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, said: “I deeply regret the frustration and anger caused and I am sorry.”

Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister’s wife, was also issued with a fine which has been paid.

But how large were their fines? Will the amount even be cause for concern for those involved, and could they face even larger penalties in the future?

How much was Boris Johnson’s fixed penalty notice fine?

The first wave of Partygate fines were issued by the Metropolitan Police, with 20 junior civil servants given £50 fines apparently delivered by email.

The fixed penalty notices were thought to relate to a leaving do held in the Cabinet Office on 18 June 2020 to mark the departure of a private secretary, Hannah Young.

Scotland Yard have issued 50 fines in relation to parties and gatherings held inside Downing Street during Covid lockdown (Photo: Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Both the Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak received fixed penalty notices for the same sum, paid at a reduced rate of £50, down from £100, because they were paid within a 14-day period.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the Prime Minister “has paid the fixed penalty notice of £50 and apologised.”

Given the wealth of both the Johnsons and Sunak, it is unlikely that a £50 fine leaving their bank accounts will cause too much financial hardship.

What is a fixed penalty notice?

Fixed penalty notices are a low-level sanction for breaking the law, and mean a fine, which needs to be paid or contested.

If someone chooses to contest the fine, the police will then review the case and decide whether to withdraw the fine or take the matter to court.

Fixed penalty notices for breaching Covid regulations do not lead to a criminal record, and are somewhat equivalent to a minor speeding offence.

Each of the Met Police's decisions to issue fixed penalty notice in relation to Partygate will now go to Acro, the criminal records office for England and Wales, which processes the payments required from each person fined

That means there is an official record on the system - but it is not a criminal record that must be disclosed.

Could Johnson receive larger fines?

The Met Police has received criticism for not releasing information about how it is investigating the cases or timing the announcements of fines, or providing explanations over its decisions to fine individuals.

That means that it is hard to gauge what it actually deems to be against the rules, making it harder to cross-examine its findings with further alleged parties, fines for which could still be to come.

But at this early stage, it appears as if the Met is working its way through the gatherings under investigation chronologically.

Since Johnson is reported to have been present at six of the 12 events confirmed to be under investigation, if police deem him to have broken the rules with further attendances, things could get more expensive for the PM.

Human rights barrister Adam Wagner has said Johnson could end up paying more than £10,000 in fines over the parties.

Speaking on Sky News, Wagner said: “Each one doubles, so if the Prime Minister attended six gatherings and five of which he’s at risk of getting a fixed penalty notice for – if he gets a fixed penalty notice in order for each one then he could end up paying over £10,000.”

When asked whether he thinks there are further fines in the pipeline for Johnson, the lawyer said: “I would be surprised if there aren’t.

“I always thought the birthday party was very straight forward, but there are other gatherings which are even more straightforward – the 18 December [gathering] and the Christmas party and various leaving dos.