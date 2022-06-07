The British journalist and local expert Bruno Araujo Pereira have not been seen since Sunday morning

Concern is growing for British freelance journalist Dom Phillips who is missing in the Amazon rainforest.

The writer, who has written extensively about Brazil, was last seen at the weekend with local indigenous tribes expert Bruno Araujo Pereira in the remote Javari region.

The pair have not been seen since and his Brazilian wife Alessandra Sampaio has asked for “urgent actions,” explaining “in the forest every second counts.”

The writer and expert had reportedly received death threats the week before they were reported missing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the British journalist and what has happened to him.

Who is Dom Phillips?

Phillips is a freelance journalist who is a regular contributor to the Guardian newspaper.

The 57-year-old has lived in Brazil for more than a decade in the north eastern city of Salvador and was in the Amazon rainforest researching for his latest book.

He was travelling with local indigenous tribes expert Bruno Araujo Pereira, who is also reported missing.

Where was he last seen in Brazil?

The journalist and local expert were last seen over the weekend in the Javari Valley region of Amazonas state, near the border with Peru.

They had been travelling by boat and were meant to arrive at Atalaia do Norte on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the pair were last seen in the community of Sao Rafael, where Pereira had arranged a meeting with the local tribe.

However, the meeting did not go ahead, so the two decided to head on early to Atalaia do Norte.

They were last seen near the village of Sao Gabriel.

Local indigenous groups have confirmed that the pair had supplies“sufficient for the trip” and had satellite communications equipment.

What has his family said?

Phillip’s family have been raising the alarm about the journalist’s disappearance.

His wife, Alessandra Sampaio who is from Brazil has appealed to the local authorities for “urgent actions.”

In a statement she said: “As I make this appeal they have been missing for more than 30 hours … [and] in the forest every second counts, every second could be the difference between life and death.”

Adding: “All I can do is pray that Dom and Bruno [Araújo Pereira] are well, somewhere, and unable to continue with their journey because of some mechanical problem, and that all this will end up being just another story in these full lives of theirs.”

The journalist’s sister, Sian Phillips has also been appealing for his safe return.

Speaking with Sky News, she raised concerns about “illegal logging.”

What has Brazil said?

Both the Brazilian navy and federal police have announced they are searching for the pair.

The navy said in a statement that as well as a helicopter it would deploy “two vessels and a watercraft".

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took to Twitter to share that he had been interviewed by Phillips once.

Silva said: "Phillips interviewed me for the Guardian in 2017. I hope they are fine, safe and will be found quickly."