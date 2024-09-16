Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the most famous shopping locations in the world - London’s Oxford Street - could be getting a major facelift as mayor Sadiq Khan plans to pedestrianise.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street - one of the most famous shopping locations in the world - would give the London retail hotspot “a new lease of life”, according to Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. The Labour Mayor has announced plans to ban traffic from Oxford Street as part of a wider regeneration project supported by the Government, with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner claiming it will give the popular shopping district “the boost it needs”.

The scheme is aimed at enhancing the experience of shoppers, residents, workers and tourists, with Oxford Street among the world’s busiest shopping areas, welcoming around half a million visitors each day. A previous attempt by Mr Khan to ban traffic from the road was blocked by then-Conservative run Westminster City Council in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Khan said: “Oxford Street was once the jewel in the crown of Britain’s retail sector, but there’s no doubt that it has suffered hugely over the last decade. Urgent action is needed to give the nation’s most famous high street a new lease of life.

“I am excited to be working with the new Government, and local retailers and businesses, on these plans that will help to restore this famous part of the capital to its former glory, while creating new jobs and economic prosperity for the capital and the country.

“I want Oxford Street to once again become the leading retail destination in the world. The transformation of Oxford Street will be a leading example of how working together – City Hall and the new Government – we can build a better London for everyone.”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street | PA

Ms Rayner said: “Oxford Street is a world-renowned shopping destination and we want it to stay that way. By working with the Mayor and local leaders, we can ensure it gets the boost it needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This plan to revitalise Oxford Street will drive growth by creating new jobs, generating economic activity, and giving a much-needed boost to London’s night-time economy.”

The Mayor’s latest proposal depends on him obtaining permission from Ms Rayner in her role as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government to establish a new Mayoral Development Corporation, which would provide planning powers. The request can only be made following a statutory period of consultation and consideration by the London Assembly.

Westminster City Council chief executive Stuart Love said over the last two years the authority has worked with businesses and residents groups to develop a “shovel ready” plan to improve Oxford Street without pedestrianisation.

He said: “The latest pedestrianisation proposal from the Mayor of London was only shared with us last Thursday. It will be important to receive further details about what is planned, including how long it could take to be delivered and how the concerns of local residents and users of the street will be addressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will want to know how they will benefit from any proposals, particularly given the practical challenges pedestrianisation may have for the wider area.”

He added: “The council intends to work constructively with the Mayor and the Government to ensure the best outcomes for local communities, businesses and London.”