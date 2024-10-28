Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has branded footage showing Labour MP Mike Amesbury appearing to punch a man to the ground as “shocking”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Runcorn and Helsby MP was suspended from the Labour Party and lost the party whip on Sunday evening (October 27) after footage was published by the MailOnline alleging that Amesbury was involved in a street fight with a man in Frodsham. He is alleged to have hit the man to the ground in the footage and continuing to hit him while bystanders shouted at him to stop.

Sir Keir told reporters: “I have seen the video footage, it’s shocking. We moved very swiftly to suspend him as a member and as a Member of Parliament. There is now a police investigation and in the circumstances you will appreciate there’s not much more I can say about that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Labour spokesperson said: “Mike Amesbury MP has been assisting Cheshire Police with their inquiries following an incident on Friday night. As these inquiries are now ongoing, the Labour Party has administratively suspended Mr Amesbury’s membership of the Labour Party pending an investigation.”

Speaking of the incident, Amesbury, who can be heard in the video shouting ‘You won’t ever threaten me again, will you?’, said in a statement: “Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

“This morning, I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened during the incident. I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, co-operate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.”

Cheshire Police confirmed that a 55-year-old man had been voluntarily interviewed under caution in relation to an incident which officers were called to in the early hours of Sunday morning. The force added: “A caller reported he had been assaulted by a man in Main Street. Inquiries are ongoing.”