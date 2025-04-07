Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who assaulted Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon by grabbing and licking her neck during an election campaign event has been sentenced.

Elspeth Wood, 57, from Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, was handed a community payback order with three years of supervision and ordered to attend counselling. She pleaded guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour towards an elected official, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed.

The incident occurred while Ms Lennon was campaigning in Hamilton last May, following the announcement of a general election by then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

During the encounter, Wood approached Ms Lennon, made a sexual remark, placed her arms around the MSP, and then repeatedly licked her neck.

As part of her sentence at Hamilton Sheriff Court, Wood was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for three years and issued with a non-harassment order, banning her from contacting or attempting to contact Ms Lennon for the same period.

Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon. Picture: Getty Images

Les Brown, procurator fiscal for South Strathclyde, said: “Elspeth Wood has been held accountable for her unacceptable and disturbing behaviour following this prosecution.

“Elected representatives and officials should not have to suffer any kind of abusive behaviour during election business or while supporting and engaging with constituents.

“The Procurator Fiscal recognises the trauma that such behaviour can cause and is committed to taking appropriate action to address such offending and ensuring that women are protected.”

Speaking to the Daily Record, Ms Lennon said: “It was a fairly normal campaign session and everything changed when there was a disgusting encounter with an individual.

“It could have been a lot worse and that fear and anxiety lingers. It was a violation.” She added she has “major concerns” about the safety of women in politics.