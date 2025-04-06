Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After Virginia Giuffre said she had "four days to live" the alleged Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse victim has clarified the comments.

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse victim Virginia Giuffre - who has accused Prince Andrew of abusing her as a teen - has walked back comments made this week that she had just days to live.

Last weekend, Giuffre posted on social media of how she had "four days to live" after a bus crash on March 24 in Western Australia. She said: "I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology."

However, she has now clarified the comments after the police and her brother, Sky Roberts, said the crash was not particularly serious.

Virginia Guiffre - who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault - is claiming she has just days to live following a car crash | Virginia Giuffre / Instagram

Roberts said Giuffre was told by doctors she would have died in that timeframe if she did not receive treatment. "Let's be clear, she never stated in the bus accident the cause of all her other injuries," he said, adding: "Nobody ever said her liver issues and kidney failure were ever from that.

"We still don't know if it is, I'm not a medical professional. That's up to her doctor to determine."

Giuffre's spokeswoman told People magazine she is now "marginally better but still in serious condition" after undergoing treatment at a hospital in Perth.

Giuffre herself told People: "I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein who abused and trafficked me... I can no longer stay silent. Again, I thank everyone for their support."

In 2022, Giuffre received a settlement from Prince Andrew over claims she was trafficked, as a 17-year-old, to have sex with him. He denies any wrongdoing and the settlement came with no admission of liability.