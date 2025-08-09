Department for Transport has added 13 vehicles to the list of electric cars - or EVs - qualifying for £1,500 government grants.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than a dozen electric cars have been added to the list of vehicles qualifying for £1,500 grants for those looking to purchase an eco-friendly ride. The boost for buyers comes as part of the Government's £650 million scheme aimed at making the EV switch more affordable.

Following on from several Citroen cars announced as qualifying for a £1,500 discount, the Department for Transport (DfT) has now added 13 vehicles to the list. None, however, qualifies for the maximum £3,750 discount which the DfT says will be available for 'band 1' vehicles - those made in the most sustainable way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The discount - which is automatically applied at the point of sale - applies to EVs costing up to £37,000, with Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander saying the scheme gave families the chance to buy an electric vehicle, saving money and helping the environment.

"With discounts on 17 car models announced this week alone, we’re delivering on our promise to make it easier and cheaper for families to go electric," she said. "This is about backing drivers, putting money back into people’s pockets and creating the jobs and growth that will drive Britain forward."

Thirteen more electric car models are eligible for new Government grants | John Walton/PA Wire

Models eligible for electric car grant

The models now eligible for an electric car grant are:

Citroen: e-C3, e-C4, e-C5 and e-Berlingo.

Renault: Alpine A290, Megane, 4, 5 and Scenic.

Nissan Micra and Ariya (discounts on the Ariya will be available at dealerships from August 13)

Vauxhall: Corsa Electric, Combo Life Electric, Astra Electric, Mokka Electric, Frontera Electric and Grandland Electric.

Cost has been cited as a reason for not upgrading to an electric car, the DfT said, with the discount scheme aiming to make them more affordable compared to petrol and diesel rivals. The sale of fully petrol or diesel cars will be banned in the UK from 2030.

RAC head of policy, Simon Williams, welcomed the news, saying: "Another wave of cars qualifying for the Government’s revamped electric car grant is yet more welcome news. It’s also very positive to see other manufacturers that don’t meet the grant’s green production targets lowering their prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those looking to make the switch now have a wider choice of better-value vehicles than ever before. This can only help speed up the transition to electric motoring."

And online vehicle seller, Auto Trader, said it has seen a spike in interest for electric cars since the grant was announced, with interest in some brands trebling. However, the scheme was slammed by shadow transport secretary, Richard Holden, who said: "Labour ministers’ decision to hand £650 million of taxpayers’ money to foreign car companies, for cars made in foreign countries, is deranged. This latest mess with a confused rollout and botched incentives is only making things worse.

"Labour has put ideological obsession ahead of hard pressed taxpayers, who are staring down the barrel of billions in tax rises to come after Labour’s disastrous massive tax hike budget last year that has already seen over 100,000 people join the dole queue. Labour’s heavy-handed meddling is damaging confidence, placing British jobs at risk, and putting the brakes on competition. Consumers and the market should be trusted to drive the transition to cleaner technologies, not this clueless Government."