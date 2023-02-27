The Prime Minister is holding talks with the European Commission President as a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol looks set to be announced.

Rishi Sunak is holding talks with Ursula von der Leyen as a post-Brexit deal looks imminent (Image: Mark Hall)

As Tory Eurosceptics warned the Prime Minister that the “devil is in the detail”, Sunak and the European Commission President on Monday (27 February) held “final talks” in Windsor, Berkshire and finalised the long-awaited agreement to ease the trading issues created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sunak will be hoping the deal will win the approval of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) so that powersharing can be restored in Northern Ireland to get Stormont back up and running. He is set to brief his Cabinet later today, before holding a joint press conference with Von der Leyen and giving a statement in the commons.

Meanwhile, the European Commission President will go on to have tea with King Charles III at Windsor Castle, despite some critics saying the timing of the meeting could - albeit inadvertently - drag the monarch into politics.

Over the past few hours, senior ministers and MPs have offered their verdict on the deal. Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker, a notorious Eurosceptic, described the deal as a “fantastic result”. Meanwhile, another hardline Brexiteer told the BBC he was “very impressed” by what had been signed.

However, it won’t all be that simple. Although the changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol have at long last been agreed upon, the comind days are likely to be some of the most challenging of Sunak’s premiership so far - as he needs to with the support of the DUP and avoid a rebellion in his own party, particularly with many backbenchers looking to see how former PM Boris Johnson reacts to the deal.

Follow the latest updates throughout the day in our live blog...