The SNP conference is taking place in Aberdeen

Nicola Sturgeon is set to make a speech at the SNP’s annual conference in Aberdeen.

The party conference is taking place at the P&J Live arena in the city starting on Saturday. It will run throughout the weekend and until Monday.

The First Minster will address attendees and delegates on the final day of the conference. Her speech comes amid tension between Nicola Sturgeon and the new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is SNP Conference?

The 88th annual conference is taking place this weekend in Aberdeen. It started on Saturday (8 October) and runs until Monday (10 October).

It is taking place in Aberdeen at P&J Live - also known as The Events Centre Aberdeen (TECA). It is located in the Bucksburn suburb of the city. The events will start at 10.30am and run until 4.30pm.

When will Nicola Sturgeon give a speech at SNP Conference?

The First Minster will give an address on the final day of the conference in Aberdeen. Nicola Sturgeon is due to give a speech to attendees starting at 3.15pm. The length of the address has not been confirmed.

Can you watch the SNP Conference?

The SNP will be broadcasting coverage of the annual conference live on its YouTube channel. It will have footage from throughout the three days of the event, including Nicola Sturgeon’s speech on Monday (10 October).

You can only attend the SNP conference if you selected as a delegate or are a member visitor. Tickets are not available for purchase. Visit the SNP’s website for more information.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says she has had no contact from Liz Truss since she became Prime Minister.

What has Nicola Sturgeon said ahead of the conference?

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the SNP conference, the Scottish First Minister said she has not had a call or meeting with Ms Truss since she entered Number 10 last month.

There were conversations between the two when they met during events commemorating the death of the Queen, the First Minister said, but nothing official. Ms Sturgeon said: “I don’t know whether that is arrogance, lack of respect, or insecurity, or whatever it is. It’s not the right way to do Government in a grown up way.

“I hope we will see a change. I’ll do my best to work with Liz Truss as constructively as possible, or whoever comes after because we can’t take anything for granted in UK politics these days. I spoke to (the PM) David Cameron when I became First Minister within hours.

“I spoke to Theresa May and Boris Johnson shortly after they became prime minister. For reasons best known to herself, Liz Truss hasn’t engaged with the devolved administrations.”

The First Minister said the lack of an official meeting is “absurd”. She said: “I’ll meet with her, I’ll speak to her, but let’s just underline how absurd it is that a UK Prime Minister doesn’t seem to want to work with – other than in rhetoric – the devolved administrations in the rest of the UK.”

Relations between Ms Truss and the First Minister have been fraught in recent months, with the Prime Minister telling a Tory hustings event that Ms Sturgeon was an “attention seeker” who should be “ignored”. The First Minister, further straining the ties between the two, said during an appearance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe the only conversation she had with Ms Truss was at Cop26 in Glasgow, where she claimed the then foreign secretary asked her how to get into Vogue magazine.