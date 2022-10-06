Around 300,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are being asked if they want to take action

Thousands of nurses will begin voting on Thursday on whether to strike over pay, amid warnings that record numbers are leaving the profession.

Nurses are being urged to vote for strike action in protest at years of government-imposed pay freezes and below-inflation pay awards

The RCN said new analysis by London Economics to coincide with the ballot launch showed that pay for nurses has declined at twice the rate of the private sector in the last decade.

The union is now urging nurses to vote in favour of the “once in a generation” ballot after the government refused to meet its pay demands - warning “enough is enough”.

Nurses’ real-term earnings have fallen by 6% compared with 3.2% for private sector employees, it was found.

It is the first time in its 106-year history the RCN has balloted members across the UK on strike action and it is urging them to vote in favour. The ballot closes on 2 November 2022.

What is the union asking for?

The union is demanding nurses receive a salary uplift of at least 5%above inflation, which currently sits at 12.3%.

Under the union’s proposed figure, the average nurse, who earns roughly £35,600 each year, would get an extra £6,150.

The RCN is also calling for more staff to reduce record waiting lists which have built up during the pandemic.

The RCN said it is inviting members of the public to co-sign a letter to Prime Minister Liz Truss which says: “On behalf of the nursing profession, I implore you to see sense. Protect nursing to protect the public.”

If nurses voted in favour of industrial action, some members might not attend work on the days of the strike.

Although nurses cannot legally be sacked if they participate in official and lawful industrial action, like other workers, there are exceptions such as an intensive care unit, or night duty, who may be exempt from the industrial action and continue working. This is carefully negotiated with NHS bosses before the strike takes place to ensure patient safety.

What has the RCN said?

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said in a message to those being balloted: “This is a once-in-a-generation chance to improve your pay and combat the staff shortages that put patients at risk.

“Governments have repeatedly neglected the NHS and the value of nursing. We can change this if together we say “enough is enough”.

“Record numbers are feeling no alternative but to quit and patients pay a heavy price. We are doing this for them too.

“I have spoken with hundreds of you directly in recent weeks – it’s clear we need urgent change. Nursing is the best job in the world. Protect it with your vote.”

The RCN said new polling carried out by YouGov showed support from two-thirds of the public for nurses taking strike action, while three-quarters of respondents said there are too few nurses to provide safe care in the NHS.

Health workers in other trade unions are also being balloted for industrial action over pay.