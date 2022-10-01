Events are planned across UK cities and towns to call for fair pay and an end to food poverty, amongst other demands

A series of protests is due to take place across the UK today (1 October) as campaign group Enough is Enough holds a national day of action, with events in more than 50 cities and towns across the country.

Union leaders and some famous faces will join thousands of people at a series of protests aimed at highlighting the impact of the cost of living crisis.

Who is behind Enough is Enough, what are they calling for and where are the protests taking place?

What is Enough is Enough?

Enough is Enough is a campaign group which emerged over the summer in the face of the the cost of living crisis.

It was founded by trade unions and community organisations “determined to push back against the misery forced on millions by rising bills, low wages, food poverty, shoddy housing – and a society run only for a wealthy elite.”

It’s being backed by some high-profile names from the labour movement, including RMT boss Mick Lynch and Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana.

Other backers include CWU, Tribune, ACORN, Fans Supporting Foodbanks, the Right to Food Campaign and Ian Byrne MP.

Comedian and Catastrophe star Rob Delaney will join Lynch and Dave Ward of the Communication Workers Union, at the London event.

Delaney said: “Does a chief executive need an extra zero at the end of their salary, or should nurses, posties and teachers be able to heat their homes this winter? Enough is enough.”

Hairy Biker, chef and presenter, Si King said: “Millions of hardworking people and families across our country are being forced into poverty and utter desperation due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“We have a system that favours corporate power and wealth over normal people. Those in power have neither the will nor the empathy to change it.”

What are they calling for?

Enough is Enough has five “clear” demands, and is building a campaign in order to try to win them:

A real pay rise Slash energy bills End food poverty Decent homes for all Tax the rich

On the issue of pay, they’re calling for “a significant rise in the national minimum wage and a path to £15 an hour, a real public sector pay rise, and an inflation busting-rise in pensions and benefits”.

On energy bills, they’re calling for “the significantly lower pre-April price cap [to be] restored, at £1,277 per year”.

On food poverty, the campaign group wants to “enshrine the Right to Food in law and put this into practice by introducing universal free school meals, community kitchens” as well as “reinstating the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift”.

On housing, they want the government to “cap rents, build 100,000+ council homes a year, insulate homes and introduce a charter for renters’ rights” as well as “limit the number of holiday homes in any area, limit AirBnBs and ensure they are taxed properly”.

On the issue of tax, they‘re for “introducing a wealth tax, raising taxes on corporate profits and on the top 5% of earners, closing tax dodging loopholes and abolishing non-dom status, increasing capital gains tax, and introducing new taxes on speculation”.

Where are Enough is Enough protests taking place today?

According to the Enough is Enough website, events are planned today (1 October) in the following locations:

