Dave Myers revealed he had cancer whilst talking on the Hairy Bikers - Agony Uncles podcast, with friend and fellow Hairy Biker chef Si King.

Hairy Biker Si King will accompany co-star Dave Myers to the hospital for his chemotherapy treatment this week.

The two spoke about hospital plans in the latest episode of their The Hairy Bikers - Agony Uncles podcast, prompting fans to praise their “precious” friendship. It comes after Dave revealed in May this year that he was battling cancer, telling listeners he had to have chemotherapy and admitting the rest of 2022 would likely be a bit of a “write-off”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He explained on the podcast that his wife was away, so friend and co-star Si would be stepping up to take her place: “Mrs Myers is away for the week, so Simon has come to look after me and take me to the ‘hospical’ on Thursday.”

It prompted Si to joke that the pair had had “better days out”, with Dave also making light of the situation in response: “But it’s gonna be a laugh when we walk in, isn’t it – ‘I’ve brought my friend’.”

Dave also revealed in the newest episode that chemotherapy is playing “hell” on his hearing, something he admitted when he misheard ‘Sonia’ as ‘insomnia’ in one segment of the show. He has also previously spoken about losing his iconic beard as a result of his treatment, saying he misses “the feeling of it”.

Updating fans on his fellow Hairy Biker’s wellbeing during an appearance in Bolton last month, Si said: “I just wanted to say, from Dave and I, thank you so, so very much for all of the goodwill and support, all the messages really do not go unnoticed. He’s doing canny but as you appreciate he’s right in the trenches of it all at the minute but he’s getting there, thank God."

Si King, left, and Dave Myers, right, on the latest episode of their The Hairy Bikers - Agony Uncles podcast.

When Dave initially revealed the news on Agony Uncles, with Si by his side, he said: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and, basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”