Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London. (Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has given his backing to Suella Braverman - and somewhat to suspended Lee Anderson - over controversial comments about "Islamists".

Conservative MP Lee Anderson was suspended yesterday (February 25) after suggesting that London Mayor Sadiq Khan was being controlled by "Islamists" and refused to apologise for his remarks. Meanwhile, former home secretary Suella Braverman has said that the UK is “sleepwalking into a ghettoised society” with “Islamists” in charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dowden has said that Anderson's comments were "wrong" but refused to say whether he thinks the comments made were racist. He added that Braverman's comments did not "cross the line" for an apology.

The cabinet minister told Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: "What he [Anderson] said was wrong and words matter, and he was given the opportunity to apologise and he didn’t do so, so therefore we removed the whip.

"What I would say is, more broadly, we also need to take very, very seriously what has been going on in the past week in parliament - we cannot allow the violence we have seen and the threats and the intimidation, whether it’s against Jewish people on the streets of this country, whether it’s in those marches, and now apparently it is coming to affect what’s going on in parliament.

"The two are related in the sense that we should not allow one to distract from the other."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phillips then asked the deputy Prime Minister about Braverman's comments.