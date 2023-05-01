Support for the monarchy has dropped significantly in the last year

Public support for the monarchy has hit a record low ahead of the coronation of King Charles, with around one in four people backing abolishing the institution, according to polling.

Young people in particular show low levels of support for the monarchy, as only 12% of 18–34-year-olds say it is “very important,” compared to 42% of over 55s.

King Charles’ coronation will take place on 6 May at Westminster Abbey, followed by a special concert on 7 May, while people across the country are expected to take part in the Coronation Big Lunch on the same day.

One in four say monarcy ‘not at all important’

Public support for the monarchy has dropped significantly in the last year, hitting the lowest level on record, following the death of Queen Elizabeth and the ascension of King Charles.

Polling carried out in 2022 found that more than a third of people said the monarchy is “very important”, while 20% described the institution as “not at all important” and that it should be abolished.

More than 6,000 people were asked about their views on the monarchy in September and October, in the immediate aftermath of the Queen’s death. Around a quarter of people described the monarchy as “very important,” while one in six said it was “not very important”.

Just a few months later, the same survey found that the number of people describing the monarchy as “very important” had dropped by nine percentage points, while a quarter of people said it was “not at all important” and supported its abolishment.

This year’s survey found the lowest level of people who felt the monarchy is “very important” since the research began. The survey has been carried out every year since 1983 by The National Centre for Social Research (NatCen).

NatCen’s chief executive, Guy Goodwin, said: “Whilst we are observing a downward trend in support for the monarchy, it is clear from the data that important national events and celebrations, such as jubilees, marriages and births, have a clear and positive effect on society’s views towards the monarchy.

“Throughout the 2010s, we saw an increase in support for Britain to continue to have a monarchy, which coincided with the marriage of HRH The Prince of Wales and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

“The majority of the public still support the royal family, and whilst support tends to be more amongst those aged 55 and over, the challenge going forward will be for the monarchy to deliver its relevance and appeal to a younger generation to maintain this support.”

‘A great cry around the nation’

The Coronation of King Charles will take place on the morning of Saturday, 6th May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The King and his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as “The King’s Procession”.

After the service, Charles and Camilla will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as ‘The Coronation Procession’. They will be joined in this procession by other members of the Royal Family.

During the ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury will call upon “all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.

A spokesman for Lambeth Palace, the Archbishop’s office, said: “The Homage of the People is particularly exciting because that’s brand new. That’s something that we can share in because of technological advances, so not just the people in the Abbey, but people who are online, on television, who are listening, and who are gathered in parks, at big screens and churches.