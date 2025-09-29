Rachel Reeves has delivered her keynote speech at the Labour party conference.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has spoken out about the difficulties the UK faces in the months ahead at the Labour party conference and said: “In the months ahead, we will face further tests, with the choices to come made all the harder by harsh global headwinds, and the long-term damage done to our country, which is becoming even clearer.”

Rachel Reeves also spoke about a new “Youth Guarantee,” and said: “Every young person will be guaranteed either a place in a college, for those who want to continue their studies, or an apprenticeship, to hem them learn a trade vital to our plans to rebuild the country, or one-to-one support to help them find a job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to her personal life, Rachel Reeves is married to civil servant Nicholas Joicey, who used to be the private secretary and speechwriter for Gordon Brown. The couple share two children, their daughter Anna was born in 2012 and their son Harold was born in 2015.

Rachel Reeves has delivered her keynote speech at the Labour party conference. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

In an interview with The Guardian in 2023, Rachel Reeves was asked, "How does she balance work and family life?” In response to the question, Rachel Reeves said: “We manage it. The reason we’re where we are in south-east London is because we’re near my parents, and we do get help.”

Who are Rachel Reeves’ parents?

Rachel Reeves’ parents are teachers, Graham and Sally Reeves. Rachel Reeves said: “My parents were teachers and I went to my local comprehensive.

“I remember every month, my mum went through her bank statement so she knew how much money was coming in, and how much was going out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I know the realities of what people are dealing with as the cost of living crisis grows. Along with my experience at the Bank of England, that means I can make key economic decisions in the national interest.

Who is Rachel Reeves’ sister?

Ellie Reeves is the sister of Rachel Reeves and is the Labour MP for Lewisham West and East Dulwich. She holds the Government post of Solicitor General (Attorney General’s Office) and is Party Chair of the Labour party.

In an interview with The Independent, Ellie Reeves said: “I can remember the 1992 general election, and we were at school, and they had a mock election. Rachel put herself forward for this mock election, and I was her campaign manager... She put me in charge of the leaflets, stickers and things like that to give out.”

Ellie Reeves also revealed that there was no rivalry between the sisters growing up and said: “[Rachel] would always win at everything,”

Rachel Reeves is 46.