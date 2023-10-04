The Prime Minister is expected to describe himself as the change candidate at the next election, in his leader's speech at the Conservative Party Conference.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rishi Sunak is expected to finally make announcement on HS2 in a policy-heavy speech at the Conservative Party Conference, and also tackle A-level reform and ban smoking.

The Prime Minister is expected to criticised 30 years of a “broken” system incentivising “the easy decision, not the right one” - at conference where the slogan is "long-term decisions for a brighter future". That is likely to involve axing the Manchester leg of High Speed Rail 2, the UK's biggest infrastructure project in decades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the Tories having been in charge for the majority of the last three decades, Sunak will pitch himself as the man to “fundamentally change our country” ahead of an election expected next year. He will say Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is the "continuity candidate".

Sunak is expected to reflect on his first year in No 10 and say there is a “feeling that Westminster is a broken system”. “It isn’t anger, it is an exhaustion with politics. In particular, politicians saying things, and then nothing ever changing,” he is expected to say.

Rishi Sunak holds a meeting with staff ahead of his Tory Party conference speech. Credit: Getty

“And you know what? People are right. Politics doesn’t work the way it should," the Prime Minister will tell Tory activists. “We’ve had 30 years of a political system which incentivises the easy decision, not the right one – 30 years of vested interests standing in the way of change.”

He will accuse Labour – who will hold its party conference next week while consistently holding a double-digit lead over the Conservatives – of failing to “set out their stall” under Starmer and betting on voters’ “apathy”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunak will claim he is the reformer: “Politicians spent more time campaigning for change than actually delivering it. Our mission is to fundamentally change our country.”

Sunak's speech - which will start around 12noon and is around 8,000 words - is expected to cover his personal story. It is also expected to be policy heavy, unlike the Cabinet ministers' speeches earlier in the week, with the limelight now very focused on Sunak.

The Prime Minister is also likely to announce an incremental ban on smoking, in the style of New Zealand, and some sort of A-level reform - which will probably include studying English and Maths up to 18.

He will want to wrestle the attention back from figures like Liz Truss and Nigel Farage, who have courted hordes of Tory activists following them around the conference. Indecision over HS2 has been another cloud which has hung over the Prime Minister for the last few weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunak is expected to say he will reinvest around £36 billion of savings into road and rail schemes in the North and Midlands. However, regional leaders in Manchester have said Northern Powerhouse Rail - which would connect Leeds with Manchester and Liverpool - will not be possible without HS2 track.

NationalWorld reported that Northern Powerhouse Partnership chief executive Henri Murison accused the Prime Minister of "dishonesty" and "lies" over his implication that the east to west line could be built without HS2. He explained there would be a £15billion hole in the NRP budget without the HS2 track between Manchester Airport and Piccadilly.