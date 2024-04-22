Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rishi Sunak is set to give a speech on his controversial Rwanda Bill ahead of a battle with peers to pass the legislation.

The House of Lords has continued to push for amendments which would stop Afghan interpreters and other UK employees from being deported, as well as getting the independent monitoring committee to declare the east African country safe. This has delayed the Prime Minister’s key legislation, and he has threatened to force both houses to sit into the night to get it passed.

The government wants to sent asylum seekers to Rwanda to act as a deterrent to those crossing the Channel on small boats. However the policy has got stuck in the courts, while charities have argued that it is ineffective and cruel. Sunak hopes to pass a bill, in which Parliament will unilaterally declare Rwanda safe.

However the House of Lords has continued to push for amendments. Leading lawyer and independent crossbencher Lord Carlile of Berriew said the government’s current Rwanda Bill is “ill-judged, badly drafted, inappropriate” and “illegal in current UK and international law”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This is, in my view, the most inexplicable and insensitive day I’ve experienced in nearly 40 years in one or other House of Parliament.” “What Rishi Sunak is asking Parliament to do is say that an untruth is a truth,” he added.

“The Supreme Court held, for the time being at least, that Rwanda is not a safe country and it is still the case that Rwanda has not implemented all the promises it made in the treaty it reached with the United Kingdom.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Image: James Manning/Press Association.

What time is Rishi Sunak’s press conference?

Rishi Sunak will chair his illegal migration operations committee in No10 Downing Street, before giving a press conference to reporters in No9 at around 10.30am. NationalWorld will be in attendance and bring the latest updates and analysis.

