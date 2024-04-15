Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rishi Sunak is facing another round of Parliamentary wrangling in an attempt to pass his flagship Safety of Rwanda Bill.

The Prime Minister wants to send asylum seekers to the east African country for processing and resettlement to act as a deterrent to those who cross the Channel in small boats. Downing Street said: “This week Parliament has the opportunity to pass a Bill that will save the lives of those being exploited by people-smuggling gangs.” But Charities have criticised the scheme as cruel and ineffective, while Labour says it is a waste of money with hundreds of millions of pounds spent already.

MPs will consider amendments to the Safety of Rwanda Bill by the House of Lords, which inflicted a series of defeats against the controversial policy before rising for the spring break. The government will seek to strip out changes made by peers who want extra legal safeguards, including a provision to ensure “due regard” for domestic and international law.

Peers are expected to mull the Rwanda Bill on Tuesday and could then send it back to the Commons with amendments later in the week, prolonging the process known as parliamentary ping-pong where legislation is batted between the two Houses.

Rishi Sunak will be hoping MPs reject amendments by the House of Lords. Credit: Mark Hall/Getty

What is the Rwanda bill?

The second part is this bill, which unilaterally declares Rwanda safe for asylum seekers who arrive on small boats, and disapplies parts of the Human Rights Act to limit the number of legal challenges that migrants can make. The government says that individuals can only legally contest their deportation if they can prove they would face serious and irreversible harm - such as being pregnant or suffering from a very serious illness.

This part is particularly controversial as it effectively disapplies UK and international law. What this means is that if an asylum seeker makes a legal challenge and cites the European Convention on Human Rights, a government minister will decide whether to deport them and ignore the ECHR. It will also mean that refugees will not be able to cite certain sections of the Human Rights Act, when arguing that being flown to Rwanda is unlawful.

What are the House of Lords amendments?

The House of Lords inflicted seven defeats on Sunak’s Safety of Rwanda Bill, before sending it back to the Commons. Peers insisted on an amendment to restore the jurisdiction of domestic courts in relation to the safety of Rwanda and enable them to intervene.

They also renewed their demand for the bill to have “due regard” for domestic and international law and that Rwanda can only be declared safe when the protections in the treaty are fully implemented and while they remain in place.

Other changes included moves to reduce the risk of unaccompanied children being sent to Rwanda and a block on the removal of victims of modern slavery and human trafficking, as well as those who worked with the UK military or government overseas, such as Afghan interpreters.

Refugee campaigner and Labour peer Lord Dubs, who fled the Nazis as a child on the Kindertransport scheme, said: “To send a child wrongly assessed as being an adult to Rwanda would be an appalling dereliction of our responsibilities to vulnerable young people.”

However it appears unlikely the government will grand any concessions to peers. When asked about this, Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “We’ve always been clear that the Bill as previously passed by the House of Commons is the right Bill to get flights off the ground.”

The charity Freedom from Torture urged MPs to back the Lords’ amendments. Natasha Tsangarides, associate director of advocacy, said: “It’s utterly shameful to see MPs continue to vote down vital amendments brought forward by the House of Lords, including bringing this draconian piece of legislation in line with international law and protecting vulnerable people like torture survivors and children.

“We urgently need the government to abandon this cruel ‘cash for humans’ deal once and for all and get on with the job at hand – restoring the right to asylum in the UK and clearing the backlog, so that those currently stuck in limbo can recover and rebuild their lives.”

How did my MP vote on the Rwanda Bill?

The Safety of Rwanda Bill vote by MPs on 15 April will be on a number of amendments made by the House of Lords. This is towards the end of the legislative process. MPs have already voted on the Rwanda Bill at the second reading, and also on amendments made by other members of the House of Commons.