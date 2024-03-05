House of Lords defeats Rwanda Bill - what does this mean for Rishi Sunak?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Archbishop of Canterbury and former Tory Cabinet ministers combined to set up a showdown between peers and the Prime Minister over his legislation, which some have argued puts the UK at risk of breaching international law.

Sunak previously warned the unelected chamber against frustrating “the will of the people” by hampering the passage of his Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, which has already been approved by MPs. Ahead of the next election, Sunak has made “stopping the boats” a key pledge of his leadership.

What is the Rwanda Bill?

The government wants to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing and resettlement, in what has become Sunak's flagship piece of legislation. The Home Office believes this will act as a deterrent to migrants crossing the Channel on small boats, however charities question whether this will work.

The second part is this bill, which unilaterally declares Rwanda safe for asylum seekers who arrive on small boats, and disapplies parts of the Human Rights Act to limit the number of legal challenges that migrants can make. The government says that individuals can only legally contest their deportation if they can prove they would face serious and irreversible harm - such as being pregnant or suffering from a very serious illness.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Announcing the bill in the House of Commons, Home Secretary James Cleverly said: "The actions that we are taking, whilst novel, whilst very much pushing at the edge of the envelope, are within the framework of international law.”

He added: “The Prime Minister has been crystal clear that he, and the government that he leads, will not let foreign courts destroy this Rwanda plan and curtail our efforts to break the business model of those evil people-smuggling gangs.”

What did the House of Lords say about Rwanda Bill?

The House of Commons has passed the bill in two separate votes, with a muted Tory rebellion. The legislation is now being debated in the House of Lords.

In all, peers backed five changes to the Bill, including ensuring it complied with the rule of law and that Parliament cannot declare Rwanda to be safe until the treaty with its promised safeguards, is fully implemented. The Lords also supported a move that would allow the presumption the country is a secure haven to be challenged in the courts.

Leading lawyer and independent crossbencher, Lord Anderson of Ipswich, said the provision in the Bill requiring Rwanda to be treated as safe “takes us for fools”.

Proposing an amendment that would allow the presumption to be challenged in the courts, he added: “If Rwanda is safe as the government would have us declare, it has nothing to fear from such scrutiny. Yet we are invited to adopt a fiction, to wrap it in the cloak of parliamentary sovereignty and to grant it permanent immunity from challenge. To tell an untruth and call it truth. Why would we go along with that?”

Tens of thousands of asylum seekers are stuck in a permanent backlog, experts say.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said international human rights law had developed following the horrors committed by Nazi Germany, to act as a “fallback” and “stop” on governments.

He added: “We are not in any situation remotely like that let’s be clear. The government is not doing something on the scale of what we saw at that stage, but the Government is challenging the right of international law to constrain our actions.”

Urging peers to back the Bill, Tory former Cabinet minister Lord Lilley: “It is very important that we not only use common sense but be merciful, because the longer we delay the more people will come across the Channel, and the more will die.”

While former Conservative Party leader Michael Howard told peers the Supreme Court had been “trespassing” on the Government’s responsibilities in its Rwanda ruling. Lord Howard of Lympne added: “Accountability is at the heart of democracy.

“That is why the government is fully entitled to bring forward this Bill and why much of the criticism which is directed at it for doing so is… fundamentally misconceived.”

Will Rishi Sunak accept any Lords amendments?

The size of the defeats raise the prospect of an extended tussle between the Commons and Lords during “ping-pong”, where legislation is batted between the two Houses until agreement is reached. Ultimately, as the democratically elected chamber, the House of Commons has the final say.

Sunak has said he will get flights to take off by Spring, however a protracted battle with the House of Lords could delay this. He does however have the Commons on his side, despite the threat of rebellion from his own backbench MPs.

The i reported that James Cleverly is considering one amendment from the House of Lords, which is to stop the removal of those who have worked with or for the UK abroad, as well as their partners and family. This would primarily be Afghans who worked with the British military during the war.