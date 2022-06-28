A Communication Workers Union source said ‘nobody wants to be in this situation,’ but that workers ‘will defend ourselves if provoked’

More than 100,000 workers could be set to go on strike this summer over pay and conditions at Royal Mail Group.

Union bosses have criticised the firm over plans to offer a below-inflation pay increase, despite the group paying out hundreds of millions to shareholders last year.

Why are Royal Mail workers considering strike action?

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has launched a ballot on strike action for Royal Mail workers.

Royal Mail Group were notified of the ballot last week, with voting papers due to be posted out today (28 June).

If the ballot passes, as a number of union figures expect, more than 115,000 workers will walk out in what would be one of the largest strike actions in recent memory.

The dispute, over pay and conditions, was formally launched in April at the CWU’s annual conference.

Delegates at the conference voted to declare a national dispute by early May unless they were given a “straight, no strings pay increase”.

The union has also claimed that Royal Mail has imposed a 2% pay rise by executive action, or without consultation.

In June, after talks between CWU and Royal Mail ended, the company opted to introduce the new pay deal despite a lack of agreement.

CWU’s Deputy General Secretary Terry Pullinger has claimed that senior Royal Mail managers told him this was their intention, despite a previous agreement that executive action would not be taken over pay.

According to their annual report, Royal Mail claims to have submitted a pay offer for workers worth up to 5.5%, including a bonus and backpay.

The actual salary rise for workers would amount to 2%, which is less than in some previous years, although the total conditional offer is the highest the firm has offered since 2007.

As inflation is set to top 11% by the end of the year, with the RPI measure likely to be significantly higher.

Workers say this offer would amount to a significant real-terms pay cut, and leave many struggling with the cost of living.

Mr Pullinger said: “Throughout this entire dispute, Royal Mail management have conducted themselves insultingly and disrespectfully to key workers.

“Their conduct, and particularly the imposition of such an aggressive pay offer, has eroded trust among loyal employees.

“Nobody wants to be in this situation, but our members are heroes.

“We will defend ourselves if provoked – and we are convinced we will receive our biggest ever Yes vote for action.”

The deal was announced on 15 June, with Royal Mail Group ‘forcing through’ a non-conditional increase of 2%, plus a lump sum payment reportedly worth a 2% increase for five months.

Royal Mail says it also has offered CWU a further 3.5%, subject to agreement on a number of changes to working practices, and a new bonus.

Could Royal Mail afford to offer a better pay increase?

During lockdown, the company’s revenue skyrocketed to £12.6bn, up more than 12% on the previous year.

Royal Mail Group paid out a special dividend of £400m in 2021, while the group’s profits rose to £726m in the year to 28 March, compared with a profit of £180m a year earlier.

The firm has attributed this major jump in profits to the unique conditions of the pandemic, and has been more conservative in forecasting future growth.

Overall director’s pay rose from £2.15m in 2020 to £2.3m in 2021, although pay for the group’s highest paid director dropped significantly from £868,078 in 2020 to £458,037 in 2021.

According to Royal Mail Group’s annual report for 2022, Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson’s basic rate of pay increased to £543,750 from this April, with his total package worth £753,000 including a performance bonus.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “Our members have been treated in a completely undignified manner by the people they make incredible profits for.

“Our members kept this country connected throughout our country’s greatest crisis since World War Two, and many paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Now, they are being told there’s nothing for them, and they have to accept having less while the mega profits of bosses come first.

“The state of affairs is unjust and unsustainable, and I have no doubt that our 115,000 members will stand strong against it and deliver a historic vote for action.”

The company announced in 2020 that it would cut 2,000 management roles by March 2021, as a result of poor business performance.

At the time, trade union Unite, which represents around 6,000 managers at Royal Mail, criticised the cuts.

They said: “[It] is a classic example of trying to reposition a business to create a viable long-term future, while feeling under pressure to make short-term cuts that only hinder that transition.”

Royal Mail sources say industrial action will have a long-term impact on the business, which is increasingly focused on parcels rather than letters and therefore competing with different types of companies, often with worse employment practices.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We believe there are no grounds for industrial action. We offered a deal worth up to 5.5% for CWU grade colleagues, the biggest increase we have offered for many years, which was rejected by the CWU.

“We need to reach an agreement on the changes required to ensure Royal Mail can grow and remain competitive in a fast-moving industry, securing jobs for the future and retaining our place as the industry leader on pay and terms and conditions.”

Post Offices to close in separate strike action

In a separate dispute, Post Offices across Britain will close for one day next month, as workers strike against a “massive” real-terms pay cut.

Strike action will take place on 11 July, across 114 Crown Post Office branches, the CWU confirmed today (27 June).

Workers backed industrial action by 97.3%, after rejecting a pay offer of 3% plus a £500 bonus.