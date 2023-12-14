If MPs vote to approve Scott Benton's 35-day suspension then Rishi Sunak will be facing another by-election.

A former Tory MP who was caught in a sting offering to lobby for gambling companies should be suspended from Parliament for 35 days, the Commons standards watchdog has said.

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton was caught by The Times offering to lobby ministers, table parliamentary questions on behalf of gambling investors and get them access to the legislation before it was made public. Under parliamentary rules, MPs are forbidden from providing advice to firms on how to influence the House - or for advocating for a particular matter in exchange for payment of any kind. Benton had the Tory whip suspended after the allegations came to light.

The Commons Standards Committee said Benton’s actions were an “extremely serious breach” of the rules and the MP was "unworthy of the position they hold in public life". The message he gave to the undercover reporters was “that he was corrupt and ‘for sale’, and that so were many other Members of the House”, the Standards Committee’s report said.

If MPs approve the suspension, as is customary, then Rishi Sunak will be facing another by-election which Labour is highly likely to win.

What did Scott Benton do?

Journalists at The Times, posing on behalf of a fake investment fund in the industry, filmed the MP as part of an undercover sting operation. In the footage, Benton can reportedly be seen offering to leak a confidential policy document containing market sensitive information, in exchange for a payment of £2,000 to £4,000 per month.

The former Conservative MP also offered to lobby ministers on behalf of the gambling industry, including, the Commissioner's report states, “the direct ear of a minister who is actually going to make these decisions”. He told reporters: "The beauty of politicians, if you like, are we vote in the House of Commons two or three times a day, and […] you will literally stand at the beginning at the entrance to the voting lobby. And if you wait there for five minutes, the minister has to pass you. And then you’ve got 10 minutes while you walk around to the next vote to have his ear."

Scott Benton has had the whip suspended for appearing to offer to lobby for the gambling industry. Credit: Mark Hall/Parliament

Benton said he could “call in favours” from other MPs and get “easy access” to when they are queueing to vote in Parliament. During the meeting, Benton suggested he could, if hired, provide “real-time information”, as well as sitting down with them to go through a formal response to a policy consultation “line by line”.

He also said he would be able to "guarantee" a copy of the white paper of the policy two days before it was published, in a move that would give the fake company access to market-sensitive information ahead of publication. Benton added that he could table Parliamentary questions on behalf of the company.

At the time, the MP insisted that “at no point during the meeting did he agree to undertake activity that would be in breach of the rules”.

What did the Standards Committee say?

Following the sting by the Times, Benton referred himself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg. Following an investigation, he found that Benton had breached the MPs' Code of Conduct and then passed on that information to the Standards Committee - made up of cross-bench MPs.

The Standards Committee are damning about Benton, saying "in our view ... it was an extremely serious breach". The report stated: "The message he gave to his interlocutors at the 7 March meeting was that he was corrupt and 'for sale', and that so were many other Members of the House. He communicated a toxic message about standards in Parliament.

"We condemn Mr Benton for his comments which unjustifiably tarnish the reputation of all MPs. This makes it all the more important that Parliament deals decisively with cases like the present one where a Member shows themselves to be unworthy of the position they hold in public life."

The MPs added: "His comments gave a false impression of the morality of MPs in a way which, if the public were to accept them as accurate, would be corrosive to respect for Parliament and undermine the foundations of our democracy." When handing down the recommended 35-day suspension, the committee said "a serious sanction is appropriate".

In written evidence to the committee, Benton argued that “no parliamentary rules were broken during my one hour meeting with a fictitious company” and he said that “it is my view that I complied with the letter and the spirit of the rules”.

Will there be a by-election?

It is highly likely that a by-election will be triggered in Blackpool South, giving Rishi Sunak a further headache in what has been a stressful few weeks. Following the recommendation from the Standards Committee, MPs vote whether to approve the suspension - and it is custom for them to approve it, as they did with Boris Johnson.

If an MP is suspended for more than 10 days a by-election is triggered. Blackpool South is a seat Labour will be targeting, having held it from 1997 to 2019 before Benton's victory.

Lucy Powell, Labour’s Shadow Leader of the House of Commons, said: “This is a damning report from the cross-party standards committee, clearly concluding that Scott Benton seriously breached parliamentary rules in flaunting his position as a Parliamentarian in exchange for remuneration. This is not an isolated case, but comes off the back of a wave of Tory sleaze and scandal.

“In Chris Webb Blackpool South has an opportunity to elect its first ever Blackpool born MP, they deserve an MP they can be proud of, and a fresh start. Labour will restore standards in public life, drumming the value of service into our politics and overseeing a total crackdown on cronyism.”

The gambling lobby

Lobbyists, bookmakers and betting firms put vast resources into a wide-ranging campaign aimed at influencing the long-awaited gambling white paper - which was published earlier this year. MPs including prominent ministers and shadow frontbenchers received tickets and lavish hospitality to the Brits, the Euro 2020 finals, Royal Ascot, Cheltenham, Wimbledon, Twickenham and almost every other major sporting event, plus an Ed Sheeran concert, with a total value of almost £200,000.