Labour has suspended the whip on seven of its MPs after they rebelled in a vote over the two-child benefit cap.

MPs were voting on an SNP motion last night that would have scrapped the controversial benefit cap had it succeeded, but it was defeated in the Commons by 363 votes to 103. The seven MPs who voted against the government on the amendment and have since had the Labour whip removed included ex-shadow chancellor John McDonnell, Richard Burgon, Ian Byrne, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Imran Hussain, Apsana Begum and Zarah Sultana.

Ahead of last night’s vote, McDonnell said: "I don't like voting for other parties' amendments, but I'm following Keir Starmer's example as he said put country before party."

In a statement posted to social media, Sultana said: “I have been informed by the Chief Whip & the Labour Party leadership that the whip has been withdrawn from me for voting to scrap the two-child benefit cap, which would lift 330,000 children out of poverty. I will always stand up for the most vulnerable in our society.”

Zarah Sultana and Rebecca Long-Bailey were among the seven Labour MPs to have the whip suspended after voting against the government on the two-child benefit cap. | AFP via Getty Images

She added that she “slept well” after rebelling against party line on the vote, telling Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning (July 24): “I slept well knowing that I took a stand against child poverty that is affecting 4.3 million people in this country and it is the right thing to do and I am glad I did it.” Hussain also spoke about his decision to rebel, saying: “The two-child limit is one of the biggest factors driving the soaring child poverty rate that sees almost half of all children in Bradford East living in homes that are unable to make ends meet. “I remain committed to this Government's bold plans for a New Deal for Working People, Great British Energy, public ownership of rail, and others to undo 14 years of damage caused by the Tories, but as I set out last week, we must do much more to address child poverty.”

Richard Burgon said that he was “disappointed” by the whip being removed from himself and his six colleagues, but that he urged the government to re-think its stance on the issue, adding: “Every child poverty expert says this is a key way of lifting children out of poverty and I encourage the new Government to come forward with a plan on this, alongside its other initiatives, as so many other figures across the Labour Party and our wider trade union movement have called for.”