The question of whether Sue Gray’s report would include new images was hotly debated prior to its release.
After all, while a politician like Boris Johnson can argue against the words of her report’s findings, it’s much harder to argue against photos of rule-breaking.
So what do the nine images from her report, which was published today (25 May), show?
The photos focus on two events: a gathering in the cabinet room on Boris Johnson’s birthday on 19 June 2020, and a gathering in No 10 on the departure of special adviser Lee Cain on 13 November of that year.
At the June event, a group of people including cabinet secretary Simon Case, Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak met to wish the prime minister a happy birthday, according to Sue Gray’s report.
The report states: “Food, alcohol and soft drinks were provided, having been organised in advance that morning. The event lasted around 20-30 minutes.”
The cabinet room had been set up with “sandwiches, snacks, soft drinks and cans of beer”.
The prime minister and chancellor both received Met Police fines for this event.
The other event pictured took place several months later, at leaving drinks organised for departing Director of Communications Lee Cain.
The pictures show that a table in front of Boris Johnson was laden with four bottles of wine, half a bottle of gin and two bottles of champagne or cava.
You can view all of the photos below: