Sue Gray’s report runs to 40 pages and includes a series of newly released images of Boris Johnson at Downing Street events

The question of whether Sue Gray’s report would include new images was hotly debated prior to its release.

After all, while a politician like Boris Johnson can argue against the words of her report’s findings, it’s much harder to argue against photos of rule-breaking.

So what do the nine images from her report, which was published today (25 May), show?

The photos focus on two events: a gathering in the cabinet room on Boris Johnson’s birthday on 19 June 2020, and a gathering in No 10 on the departure of special adviser Lee Cain on 13 November of that year.

At the June event, a group of people including cabinet secretary Simon Case, Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak met to wish the prime minister a happy birthday, according to Sue Gray’s report.

The report states: “Food, alcohol and soft drinks were provided, having been organised in advance that morning. The event lasted around 20-30 minutes.”

The cabinet room had been set up with “sandwiches, snacks, soft drinks and cans of beer”.

The prime minister and chancellor both received Met Police fines for this event.

The other event pictured took place several months later, at leaving drinks organised for departing Director of Communications Lee Cain.

The pictures show that a table in front of Boris Johnson was laden with four bottles of wine, half a bottle of gin and two bottles of champagne or cava.

You can view all of the photos below:

1. Image 1 19 June 2020: a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No 10 Downing Street on Boris Johnson's birthday. They appear to be struggling with the HDMI settings on the TV.

2. Image 2 From the same event, as Boris Johnson talks with cabinet secretary Simon Case over a spread of drinks and food

3. Image 3 Chancellor Rishi Sunak has joined the Prime Minister at the event, along with others who have been blurred

4. Image 4 Boris Johnson raises what appears to be a can of Coke, as Simon Case laughs