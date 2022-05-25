Pressure is mounting on the Prime Minister ahead of the detailed report into lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall

No 10 is bracing for the publication of Sue Gray’s full report into parties held in Downing Street and Whitehall during lockdown.

The full report from the senior civil servant is expected to be heavily critical of the culture in No 10, which led to repeated breaches of Covid restrictions.

It is anticipated to be more in-depth than the Metropolitan Police investigation which concluded last week and is set to include the names of rule breakers.

Officials impacted by the Gray inquiry, including those to be named, were written to ahead of its publication, allowing them to have a chance to respond before it was finalised.

A shortened version of the report was published in January which analysed events that took place from 15 May 2020 to 16 April 2021.

The full publication into the parties was then sidelined as the Met conducted its own investigation, dubbed Operation Hillman, which concluded on 19 May.

A total of 126 fines were issued to 83 people, including the Prime Minister, his wife Carrie Johnson, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Mr Johnson received a fine for an event held on his 56th birthday and was told he would face no further action over other gatherings covered by the inquiry.

Earlier this week, two new photographs apparently depicting separate gatherings at Downing Street were published. Images obtained by ITV appear to show Mr Johnson raising a toast and drinking wine at a gathering held to mark the departure of former communications chief Lee Cain on 13 November 2020.

Labour said the images show there is “no doubt now” that Mr Johnson “lied” to Parliament when he repeatedly insisted all rules had been followed in Downing Street.

