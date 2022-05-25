No 10 is bracing for the publication of Sue Gray’s full report into parties held in Downing Street and Whitehall during lockdown.
The full report from the senior civil servant is expected to be heavily critical of the culture in No 10, which led to repeated breaches of Covid restrictions.
It is anticipated to be more in-depth than the Metropolitan Police investigation which concluded last week and is set to include the names of rule breakers.
Officials impacted by the Gray inquiry, including those to be named, were written to ahead of its publication, allowing them to have a chance to respond before it was finalised.
A shortened version of the report was published in January which analysed events that took place from 15 May 2020 to 16 April 2021.
The full publication into the parties was then sidelined as the Met conducted its own investigation, dubbed Operation Hillman, which concluded on 19 May.
A total of 126 fines were issued to 83 people, including the Prime Minister, his wife Carrie Johnson, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
Mr Johnson received a fine for an event held on his 56th birthday and was told he would face no further action over other gatherings covered by the inquiry.
Earlier this week, two new photographs apparently depicting separate gatherings at Downing Street were published. Images obtained by ITV appear to show Mr Johnson raising a toast and drinking wine at a gathering held to mark the departure of former communications chief Lee Cain on 13 November 2020.
Labour said the images show there is “no doubt now” that Mr Johnson “lied” to Parliament when he repeatedly insisted all rules had been followed in Downing Street.
Last updated: Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 09:52
Sue Gray report expected today
The full Sue Gray report is expected to be published on Wednesday (25 May).
However, the BBC reported on Tuesday evening that the senior civil servant will hand in her completed report that day, with the decision over its publication date to be left up to No 10.
A Downing Street press conference is expected to be held after Ms Gray’s findings are made public.
Boris Johnson is also scheduled to address the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories on Wednesday, as well as the House of Commons.
PM under fire over leaked party photos
Boris Johnson came under fire from Tory MPs on Tuesday (24 May) after leaked photos show him raising a glass to a colleague at a Downing Street leaving do during lockdown.
The photos, obtained by ITV News, were taken at a do for departing communications chief Lee Cain on 13 November 2020 and appear to show the PM toasting a colleague during the second national lockdown in England when people were not allowed to mix with other households indoors.
Mr Johnson was not fined by police over the event seen in the images, which show at least nine people in close proximity along with six bottles of wine.
Downing Street declined to defend the scene portrayed, saying the Prime Minister will comment after the Sue Gray report into partygate is published in full.
Boris Johnson ‘didn’t think he was at a party’
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Boris Johnson does not think he was attending a party after leaked images show him raising a glass at a Downing Street leaving do during lockdown.
The four photos, published on Monday (23 May), show Mr Johnson with a drink in his hand while standing behind a table littered with wine bottles and food.
He was not fined by the Metropolitan Police over the event seen in the images, which show at least nine people in close proximity along with six bottles of wine.
Mr Shapps defended the PM and said the photos do not change what the police and Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who investigated lockdown breaches in Whitehall, already know.
The Cabinet minister told Sky News: “I don’t think the fact of the pictures, us seeing them for the first time, changes what the police and Sue Gray already know.
“I see his red box is there, which is his work box, it looks to me like he goes down on his way out of the office and thanks the staff and raises a glass, and doesn’t in his mind recognise it as a party. And indeed the police have looked into this and spent a lot of time and resources.”
Partygate timeline at a glance
Sue Gray report will be ‘very tough’ on PM
The Sue Gray report will be “very, very tough on the leadership of the PM and the senior civil servants involved” in partygate, the former head of the Civil Service has said.
Lord Kerslake said it is “really important” that Ms Gray is not undermined, describing her as a woman of “huge integrity” who has been “put in an impossible position”.
He told Sky News: “I have been deeply concerned about some of the comments that have been made undermining the credibility of what she has been doing, suggesting she is going beyond her brief – that is terrible.
“I am pretty clear, from what I understand, it will be very, very tough on the leadership of the PM and the senior civil servants involved, and that is right, in my view.
“There has been an appalling lapse of standards and we need to recognise that.”
He added: “Effectively the Prime Minister is her boss so she is now producing a report which could affect whether the Prime Minister, her boss, has a future.
“She should not have been put in this position, but I know she will produce a report of great force and great clarity.”
Most senior civil servant will not resign over partygate
The UK’s most senior civil servant Simon Case will not be resigning and will not be sacked by Boris Johnson over partygate, it is understood.
Mr Case is the current head of the Civil Service and may be in line for criticism in the report, but he is not expected to lose his job.
Lord Kerslake, former head of the Civil Service, said it would be “bizarre” if Mr Case ends up taking responsibility for partygate and Mr Johnson does not.
He told Times Radio: “I think he should shoulder his share of responsibility.
“It would be bizarre if Simon Case fell on his sword when he didn’t attend the parties and hasn’t been fined and the Prime Minister sails on when he did attend parties and was fined.
“For me it is not relevant how many fines he (Mr Johnson) had – the fact is there was a failure of leadership here.
“I think they are joined at the hip and I can’t see how one takes responsibility and the other doesn’t.”