Sue Gray has resigned as Downing Street’s chief of staff after saying that recent headlines regarding her position has become a “distraction” to the government.

In her statement confirming her resignation, Gray said that it had “become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government’s vital work of change”. The now-former chief of staff will take up a new role as the Prime Minister’s envoy for the regions and nations.

Eyebrows were raised when it was revealed that Gray earned £3,000 more than Prime Minister Keir Starmer, taking home a salary of £170,000. She had been given a pay rise after the Labour landslide in the general election, but this infuriated Labour colleagues, many of whom took lower pay since entering government.

She added: “After leading the Labour party’s preparation for government and kickstarting work on our programme for change, I am looking forward to drawing on my experience to support the Prime Minister and the Cabinet to help deliver the government’s objectives across the nations and regions of the UK.

“In addition to building a close partnership with devolved governments, I am delighted this new role will mean continuing to work alongside and support the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, the Cabinet and the Mayors on English devolution.”

Gray hit the headlines initially as the author of the now-infamous Partygate report, which was dubbed the ‘Sue Gray report’ and detailed gathering which were held behind the doors of Downing Street by the previous Tory administration at the height of Covid lockdown restrictions. In 2023, she resigned from the civil service and took up a position as chief of staff for Starmer, who was in opposition at the time.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “I want to thank Sue for all the support she has given me, both in opposition and government, and her work to prepare us for government and get us started on our programme of change.

“Sue has played a vital role in strengthening our relations with the regions and nations. I am delighted that she will continue to support that work.”

Gray’s replacement has been announced as ex-Labour general election campaign director Morgan McSweeney. McSweeney also previously served as a chief adviser to Starmer.