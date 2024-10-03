Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Britain is set to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while securing the future of a key military base on Diego Garcia, following a political agreement reached after negotiations that began in 2022.

The UK government announced that Mauritius will assume sovereignty over the Indian Ocean archipelago, also known as the British Indian Ocean Territory, but the joint US-UK military base on Diego Garcia will remain operational. The Foreign Office said this agreement ensures the base’s legal status is "undisputed and legally secure."

US President Joe Biden praised the "historic" agreement, stating it guarantees "the effective operation of the joint facility on Diego Garcia into the next century."

However, the deal sparked backlash from Conservative leadership candidates. Former foreign secretary James Cleverly criticised the government, calling it "weak," while Robert Jenrick said the agreement amounted to a "surrender."

Chagossians, who were forcibly removed from the islands by 1973 to make way for the base, have long fought to return. Their expulsion is viewed as one of Britain’s most controversial colonial actions. The International Court of Justice has previously ruled the UK's control of the territory "unlawful."

Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the deal secures the military base's future. He said: "This Government inherited a situation where the long-term, secure operation of the Diego Garcia military base was under threat, with contested sovereignty and ongoing legal challenges. Today’s agreement secures this vital military base for the future."

The Foreign Office confirmed that the agreement is subject to finalising a treaty and supporting legal documents, with both sides aiming to complete the process swiftly.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the deal in a call with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, stressing on its importance for national and global security.

But Conservative voices continued to criticise the move. Mr Jenrick said: "It’s taken three months for Starmer to surrender Britain’s strategic interests," while Mr Cleverly wrote: "Weak, weak, weak!" Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell also called the decision "a shameful betrayal," arguing that the Chagossian people's right to self-determination had been disregarded.