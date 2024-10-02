Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK’s Defence Secretary has said that British troops “played their part” in attempts to prevent further escalation of conflict in the Middle East following Iran’s attack on Israel.

John Healy said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening: “British forces have this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East. I want to thank all British personnel involved in the operation for their courage and professionalism.”

Healy also echoed Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in saying that he “completely condemn(s) escalation in the Middle East.” Starmer said in a statement: “We stand with Israel and we recognise her right to self-defence in the face of this aggression.

“Iran must stop these attacks. Together with its proxies like Hezbollah, Iran has menaced the Middle East for far too long, chaos and destruction brought not just to Israel, but to the people they live amongst in Lebanon and beyond.

“Make no mistake, Britain stands full square against such violence. We support Israel’s reasonable demand for the security of its people.”

Iran launched rockets towards Israel following the killing of Hezbolla leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week. It also came after Israeli forces launched a ground invasion of Lebanon as part of what has been described by Israeli officials as “limited, localised” operations.

In his statement, Starmer also said he was “deeply concerned about the risk of miscalculation” in the conflict. He also warned Britons to leave Lebanon, adding that “we’re doing everything we can to get people out, but the situation is extremely volatile”.

A chartered flight leaving Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday has been arranged at a cost of £350 per seat. There is also a regular scheduled commercial flight leaving Beirut on Wednesday bound for the UK, operated by Middle East Airlines.

In condemning Iran’s attack on Israel, Starmer also re-voiced calls for a ceasefire in the region alongside other European leaders. A Downing Street spokesman said that during a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, “the leaders agreed that further escalation was in nobody’s interest and that all sides should show restraint”.

Similarly, in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, the spokesman said that “the Prime Minister and president agreed that ensuring Israeli security was vital and that there was an urgent need for de-escalation, with all parties needing to show restraint”.