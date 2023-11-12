Home Secretary Suella Braverman's social media posts come as calls mount for her to be sacked

Suella Braverman has now thanked police, after earlier being criticised for not doing so (Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Suella Braverman has spoken out for the first time since a pro-Palestine march she decried as a "hate march", to condemn so-called anti-Semitic chants and call for “further action”.

This comes as calls mount for the Home Secretary to lose her job, after she wrote an explosive - and reportedly unauthorized - opinion piece in the Times, accusing the Metropolitan Police of bias towards left-wing protesters and of "playing favourites" with "pro-Palestinian mobs", after the the force said it would allow a mass demonstration calling for a ceasefire in Palestine to go ahead on Armistice Day. Braverman has been accused by both protesters and politicians across the political spectrum of stoking division over her comments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the under-fire Home Secretary wrote on Sunday (November 12) that "the sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia openly on display at the march mark a new low".

"Antisemitism and other forms of racism together with the valorising of terrorism on such a scale is deeply troubling," she continued. “This can’t go on. Week by week, the streets of London are being polluted by hate, violence, and antisemitism. Members of the public are being mobbed and intimidated. Jewish people in particular feel threatened. Further action is necessary.”

Braverman also praised police for their handling of Armistice Day protests, after being criticised by fellow MPs earlier in the day for not doing so. “Our brave police officers deserve the thanks of every decent citizen for their professionalism in the face of violence and aggression from protesters and counter protesters in London yesterday," she wrote on X. “That multiple officers were injured doing their duty is an outrage.”

The Met Police earlier said nine officers were injured on Saturday, although a number of those injuries are believed to have happened in scuffles with far-right protesters - with different groups attempting to reach the Cenotaph war memorial, and reportedly gathering to intercept pro-Palestine protesters. A group linked to the Palestine march who had been setting off fireworks, however, were later detained by police - with Sky News reporting that some fireworks were aimed at officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement